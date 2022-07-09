Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
500-1000T Chillers
1000-2000T Chillers
>2000T Chillers
Segment by Application
Commercial
Industrial
Others
By Company
Johnson Controls
Carrier
Trane
DAIKIN
Haier
TICA
LG
Climaveneta
Midea
Multistack
MHI Group
Suzhou BSE
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 <500T Chillers
1.2.3 500-1000T Chillers
1.2.4 1000-2000T Chillers
1.2.5 >2000T Chillers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Production
2.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal C
