Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

500-1000T Chillers

1000-2000T Chillers

>2000T Chillers

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Company

Johnson Controls

Carrier

Trane

DAIKIN

Haier

TICA

LG

Climaveneta

Midea

Multistack

MHI Group

Suzhou BSE

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 <500T Chillers

1.2.3 500-1000T Chillers

1.2.4 1000-2000T Chillers

1.2.5 >2000T Chillers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Production

2.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chillers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Water-Cooled Centrifugal C

