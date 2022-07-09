Global Railway Friction Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Railway Friction Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Railway Friction Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Brake Blocks

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Others

Segment by Application

Freight Wagons

High Speed Rail

Passenger Wagons

Locomotive

By Company

Knorr-Bremse

Wabtec Corporation

Tianyi Group

Akebono Brake Industry

Bremskerl

Tribo

Escorts Group

PURAN

CRRC Qishuyan Locomotive Co., Ltd.

Flertex

Beijing Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Co.,Ltd

BOSUN

Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-speed Railway Equipment Corporation

Youcaitec Material Co., Ltd.

JiLing Dongbang

Schunk Carbon Technology

Morgan Advanced Materials

Yiyang Group

Mersen

Vanguard Tech

LiaoNing HongDe Electrical Carbon Products Co., LTD,

Doneka

EBC Brakes Group

TOKAI Carbon

Rane Group

Miba

Masu Brakes

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Railway Friction Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Railway Friction Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Brake Blocks

1.2.3 Brake Pads

1.2.4 Brake Shoes

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Railway Friction Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Freight Wagons

1.3.3 High Speed Rail

1.3.4 Passenger Wagons

1.3.5 Locomotive

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Railway Friction Material Production

2.1 Global Railway Friction Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Railway Friction Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Railway Friction Material Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Railway Friction Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Railway Friction Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

3 Global Railway Friction Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Railway Friction Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Railway Friction Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Railway Friction Material Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Railway Friction Material Sa

