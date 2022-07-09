Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Scrap Lifting Magnets market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Scrap Lifting Magnets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Rectangular Magnets
Circular Magnets
Segment by Application
Foundry Industries
Recycling Industries
Others
By Company
Walker Magnetics
SGM Magnetics
Sinfonia Technology
Ohio Magnetics
Kanetec
Magnetic Lifting Technologies US (MLTUS)
Magnet Lifting
WOKO (Heppenstall Technology)
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Gauss Magneti
Electro Magnetic Industries
Elektromag
Walmag Magnetics
LONGi Magnet
Adoba GmbH
Papko Magnet Co.
Gensco Equipment
Zanetti Magneti
Evertz Group
YATE Magnetics
Hunan Kemeida Electric
Wrinkle Industries
Sarda Magnets
Kakku E & P Control Co.
Moley Magnetics
MLTUS
Braillon Magnetics
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Middle East
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Scrap Lifting Magnets Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Rectangular Magnets
1.2.3 Circular Magnets
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Foundry Industries
1.3.3 Recycling Industries
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Production
2.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 Middle East
3 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales by Region (2017-2022)
