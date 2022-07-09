Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Scrap Lifting Magnets market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Scrap Lifting Magnets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Rectangular Magnets

Circular Magnets

Segment by Application

Foundry Industries

Recycling Industries

Others

By Company

Walker Magnetics

SGM Magnetics

Sinfonia Technology

Ohio Magnetics

Kanetec

Magnetic Lifting Technologies US (MLTUS)

Magnet Lifting

WOKO (Heppenstall Technology)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Gauss Magneti

Electro Magnetic Industries

Elektromag

Walmag Magnetics

LONGi Magnet

Adoba GmbH

Papko Magnet Co.

Gensco Equipment

Zanetti Magneti

Evertz Group

YATE Magnetics

Hunan Kemeida Electric

Wrinkle Industries

Sarda Magnets

Kakku E & P Control Co.

Moley Magnetics

MLTUS

Braillon Magnetics

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Middle East

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Scrap Lifting Magnets Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Rectangular Magnets

1.2.3 Circular Magnets

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Foundry Industries

1.3.3 Recycling Industries

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Production

2.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

2.9 Middle East

3 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Scrap Lifting Magnets Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4

