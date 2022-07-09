Global Plasma Cutting Torches Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Plasma Cutting Torches market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plasma Cutting Torches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
High Frequency Cutting Torches
Low Frequency Cutting Torches
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Automotive
Metal Fabrication
Shipbuilding
By Company
Colfax Corporation
Abicor Binzel
Lincoln Electric
Hypertherm, Inc.
ITW(Miller)
Voestalpine B?hler Welding
Trafimet Group
EWM
Sumig
Migatronic
Parker Torchology
Tecmo
Shanghai Innotec
OTC DAIHEN
Changzhou Huarui
Jinan North Welding
Autogen-Ritter
Translas
Changzhou Long Welding
Termmei Torch & Tip
Specialised Welding Products (SWP)
Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe)
Jiangyin Xinlian Welding Equipment
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South America
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plasma Cutting Torches Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 High Frequency Cutting Torches
1.2.3 Low Frequency Cutting Torches
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Metal Fabrication
1.3.5 Shipbuilding
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Production
2.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South America
3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Plasma Cutting Torches Sales by Region
