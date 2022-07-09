Global Raise Boring Rig Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Raise Boring Rig market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Raise Boring Rig market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Raise-boring
Down-reaming
Box-holing
Segment by Application
Underground Mining Industry
Hydropower Project
Civil Construction Industry
Others
By Company
Epiroc
Herrenknecht
TRB-Raise Borers
Palmieri Group
Terratec
Stu Blattner
Changzhou Liding Colliery Machinery
Chuangyuan High-Tech Machinery
Jining Zhuoli Industrial Equipment
KAMA Co.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Australia
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Raise Boring Rig Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Raise Boring Rig Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Raise-boring
1.2.3 Down-reaming
1.2.4 Box-holing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Raise Boring Rig Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Underground Mining Industry
1.3.3 Hydropower Project
1.3.4 Civil Construction Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Raise Boring Rig Production
2.1 Global Raise Boring Rig Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Raise Boring Rig Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Raise Boring Rig Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Raise Boring Rig Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Raise Boring Rig Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Australia
3 Global Raise Boring Rig Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Raise Boring Rig Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Raise Boring Rig Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Raise Boring Rig Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Raise Boring Rig Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Raise Boring Rig Sales by Region (2017-2022)
