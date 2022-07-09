Global Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
0-30 KW
30-100 KW
Above 100 KW
Segment by Application
Process Industries
Discrete Industries
Transportation
By Company
ABB
Siemens
KSB (REEL)
Danfoss
Bonfiglioli
Oemer Motors
Relaoto
Mark Elektriks
Nidec Leroy-Somer
Delta Electronics
Changzhou Nanfang Motor
Production by Region
Europe
North America
China
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 0-30 KW
1.2.3 30-100 KW
1.2.4 Above 100 KW
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Process Industries
1.3.3 Discrete Industries
1.3.4 Transportation
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM) Production
2.1 Global Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 Europe
2.5 North America
2.6 China
2.7 India
3 Global Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Synchronous Reluctance Motor (SynRM) Rev
