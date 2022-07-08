Rotating Union Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2028
Rotating Union Market 2022-2028
A New Market Study, Titled “Rotating Union Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.
Description
This global study of the Rotating Union Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Rotating Union industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
The report offers detailed coverage of Rotating Union industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Rotating Union by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Rotating Union market for 2016-2025.
And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
At the same time, we classify Rotating Union according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Rotating Union company.
Leading players of Rotating Union including:
Kadant
Duff-Norton (Columbus Mckinnon)
Dynamic Sealing Technologies
Deublin
NMF
All Prosperity
Radiall
HAAG + ZEISSLER
Maier Heidenheim
Rotary Systems Inc
Moog Inc (GAT)
OTT-JAKOB
SPINNER
A.R. Thomson Group
Scott Rotary Seals (SRS)
DSTI
Senring
HANSA-TMP
Carr Lane Manufacturing
Filton
Talco Inc
Moflon
Micro Seals India
Spreitzer GmbH & Co.,Ltd
RotaTech
Junty Industries，Ltd
RotoFlux
RIX
BGB Innovation
HYDRO ZNPHS Sp
Rotating Union Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Multi-Passage
Single-Passage
Rotating Union Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Agriculture
Automotive
Oil and Gas
Plastics, Rubbers, Tires
Textiles Industry
Metal Industry
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Development
1.2.1 Current Situation
1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact
1.3 By Type
Table Type of Rotating Union
Figure Global Rotating Union Market Share by Type in 2020
1.4 By Application
Table Application of Rotating Union
Figure Global Rotating Union Market Share by Application in 2020
1.5 By Region
Figure Global Rotating Union Market Share by Region in 2020
Figure Asia Rotating Union Market Share by Region in 2020
Part 2 Key Companies
2.1 Kadant
2.1.1 Company Profile
Table Kadant Overview List
2.1.2 Products & Services Overview
2.1.3 Sales Data List
Table Rotating Union Business Operation of Kadant (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
2.2 Duff-Norton (Columbus Mckinnon)
2.3 Dynamic Sealing Technologies
2.4 Deublin
2.5 NMF
2.6 All Prosperity
2.7 Radiall
2.8 HAAG + ZEISSLER
2.9 Maier Heidenheim
2.10 Rotary Systems Inc
2.11 Moog Inc (GAT)
2.12 OTT-JAKOB
2.13 SPINNER
2.14 A.R. Thomson Group
2.15 Scott Rotary Seals (SRS)
2.16 DSTI
2.17 Senring
2.18 HANSA-TMP
2.19 Carr Lane Manufacturing
2.20 Filton
2.21 Talco Inc
2.22 Moflon
2.23 Micro Seals India
2.24 Spreitzer GmbH & Co.,Ltd
2.25 RotaTech
2.26 Junty Industries，Ltd
2.27 RotoFlux
2.28 RIX
2.29 BGB Innovation
2.30 HYDRO ZNPHS Sp
Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
3.1 Global Market by Region
Table Global Rotating Union Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Rotating Union Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Rotating Union Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Rotating Union Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020
3.2 Global Market by Company
Table Global Rotating Union Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Rotating Union Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Rotating Union Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Rotating Union Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020
3.3 Global Market by Type
Table Global Rotating Union Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Rotating Union Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Rotating Union Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Rotating Union Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020
3.4 Global Market by Application
Table Global Rotating Union Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Rotating Union Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Rotating Union Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Rotating Union Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020
3.5 Global Market by Forecast
Figure Global Rotating Union Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)
Figure Global Rotating Union Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)
Continue…
