Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2028

Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers company.

Leading players of Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers including:

VetterTec (Moret Industries)

Ponndorf Anlagenbau GmbH

Ingetecsa

Haarslev Industries

Büttner (Siempelkamp Group)

Myande Group

Jiangsu Grand

Shanghai Joy Light Industry Machinery (Tofflon)

Yibu Drying Equipment

Jiangsu Stord Works Ltd.

Zhengzhou Taida Drying Equipment

Shenyang Yitong Chuangye Dry Equipment

Zhengchang

Shandong Jinta Machinery

Zhengzhou Wangu Machinery

Tieling Jingda Machinery Manufacturing

JIANGSU ZONGHENG

Jiangsuleixin Food Machinery

Fanqun Drying Equipment

Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Heating Area 500 ㎡ Below

Heating Area 500 ㎡ to 1000 ㎡

Heating Area 1000 ㎡ Above

Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Starch & Grain Industry

Alcohol/Ethanol & Brewing

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers

Figure Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers

Figure Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 VetterTec (Moret Industries)

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table VetterTec (Moret Industries) Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Business Operation of VetterTec (Moret Industries) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Ponndorf Anlagenbau GmbH

2.3 Ingetecsa

2.4 Haarslev Industries

2.5 Büttner (Siempelkamp Group)

2.6 Myande Group

2.7 Jiangsu Grand

2.8 Shanghai Joy Light Industry Machinery (Tofflon)

2.9 Yibu Drying Equipment

2.10 Jiangsu Stord Works Ltd.

2.11 Zhengzhou Taida Drying Equipment

2.12 Shenyang Yitong Chuangye Dry Equipment

2.13 Zhengchang

2.14 Shandong Jinta Machinery

2.15 Zhengzhou Wangu Machinery

2.16 Tieling Jingda Machinery Manufacturing

2.17 JIANGSU ZONGHENG

2.18 Jiangsuleixin Food Machinery

2.19 Fanqun Drying Equipment

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Rotary Tube Bundle Dryers Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

