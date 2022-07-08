Rotary Actuators Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2028
Rotary Actuators Market 2022-2028
A New Market Study, Titled “Rotary Actuators Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.
Description
This global study of the Rotary Actuators Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Rotary Actuators industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
The report offers detailed coverage of Rotary Actuators industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Rotary Actuators by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Rotary Actuators market for 2016-2025.
And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
At the same time, we classify Rotary Actuators according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Rotary Actuators company.
Leading players of Rotary Actuators including:
Parker Hannifin
PHD
Helac Corporation
Rotork
Exlar
Moog
Flowserve
Pentair
Bosch Rexroth
SMC Corporation
Micromatic
Eckart
HKS Dreh-Antriebe
Rotomation
Rima Group
Rotary Actuators Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Single-cylinder Hydraulic Rotary Actuators
Multi-cylinders Hydraulic Rotary Actuators
Others
Rotary Actuators Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Oil and Gas
Food and Beverages
Chemical and Petrochemical
Automotive
Aerospace and Defense
Others
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Development
1.2.1 Current Situation
1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact
1.3 By Type
Table Type of Rotary Actuators
Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Type in 2020
1.4 By Application
Table Application of Rotary Actuators
Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Application in 2020
1.5 By Region
Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Region in 2020
Figure Asia Rotary Actuators Market Share by Region in 2020
Part 2 Key Companies
2.1 Parker Hannifin
2.1.1 Company Profile
Table Parker Hannifin Overview List
2.1.2 Products & Services Overview
2.1.3 Sales Data List
Table Rotary Actuators Business Operation of Parker Hannifin (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
2.2 PHD
2.3 Helac Corporation
2.4 Rotork
2.5 Exlar
2.6 Moog
2.7 Flowserve
2.8 Pentair
2.9 Bosch Rexroth
2.10 SMC Corporation
2.11 Micromatic
2.12 Eckart
2.13 HKS Dreh-Antriebe
2.14 Rotomation
2.15 Rima Group
Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
3.1 Global Market by Region
Table Global Rotary Actuators Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Rotary Actuators Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020
3.2 Global Market by Company
Table Global Rotary Actuators Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Rotary Actuators Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020
3.3 Global Market by Type
Table Global Rotary Actuators Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Rotary Actuators Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020
3.4 Global Market by Application
Table Global Rotary Actuators Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Rotary Actuators Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020
3.5 Global Market by Forecast
Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)
Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)
Continue…
