Rotary Actuators Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2028

Rotary Actuators Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Rotary Actuators Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Rotary Actuators industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Rotary Actuators industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Rotary Actuators by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Rotary Actuators market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Rotary Actuators according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Rotary Actuators company.

Leading players of Rotary Actuators including:

Parker Hannifin

PHD

Helac Corporation

Rotork

Exlar

Moog

Flowserve

Pentair

Bosch Rexroth

SMC Corporation

Micromatic

Eckart

HKS Dreh-Antriebe

Rotomation

Rima Group

Rotary Actuators Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Single-cylinder Hydraulic Rotary Actuators

Multi-cylinders Hydraulic Rotary Actuators

Others

Rotary Actuators Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverages

Chemical and Petrochemical

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Rotary Actuators

Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Rotary Actuators

Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Rotary Actuators Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Parker Hannifin

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Parker Hannifin Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Rotary Actuators Business Operation of Parker Hannifin (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 PHD

2.3 Helac Corporation

2.4 Rotork

2.5 Exlar

2.6 Moog

2.7 Flowserve

2.8 Pentair

2.9 Bosch Rexroth

2.10 SMC Corporation

2.11 Micromatic

2.12 Eckart

2.13 HKS Dreh-Antriebe

2.14 Rotomation

2.15 Rima Group

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Rotary Actuators Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Rotary Actuators Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Rotary Actuators Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Rotary Actuators Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Rotary Actuators Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Rotary Actuators Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Rotary Actuators Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Rotary Actuators Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Rotary Actuators Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

