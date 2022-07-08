Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon in global, including the following market information:
Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon companies in 2021 (%)
The global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Atlantic Salmon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon include Danish Salmon, Kuterra Limited, Atlantic Sapphire, Nordic Aquafarms, Andfjord Salmon, Pure Salmon, Samherji fiskeldi ltd, Swiss Lachs and Sustainable Blue, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Atlantic Salmon
Others
Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Service Sector
Retail Sector
Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Danish Salmon
Kuterra Limited
Atlantic Sapphire
Nordic Aquafarms
Andfjord Salmon
Pure Salmon
Samherji fiskeldi ltd
Swiss Lachs
Sustainable Blue
Aquabounty
West Creek Aquaculture
Cape Nordic Corporation
Jurassic Salmon
Superior Fresh
Matorka
Shandong Ocean Oriental Sci-Tech
Fish Farm UAE
Cape d'Or
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Farmed Salmon Companies i
