Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon in global, including the following market information:

Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon companies in 2021 (%)

The global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Whole Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon include Mowi, Labeyrie, Ler?y Seafood, Suempol, Norvelita, Young?s Seafood, Salmar, Meralliance and Gottfried Friedrichs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Whole Type

Fillet Type

Smoked Type

Other VAP Type

Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Service Sector

Retail Sector

Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mowi

Labeyrie

Ler?y Seafood

Suempol

Norvelita

Young?s Seafood

Salmar

Meralliance

Gottfried Friedrichs

Cooke Aquaculture

Delpeyrat

Norway Royal Salmon ASA

Martiko

Ubago Group

Grieg Seafood

Multiexport Foods

Acme Smoked Fish Corp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Players in Global Market



