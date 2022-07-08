Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon in global, including the following market information:
Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon companies in 2021 (%)
The global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Whole Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon include Mowi, Labeyrie, Ler?y Seafood, Suempol, Norvelita, Young?s Seafood, Salmar, Meralliance and Gottfried Friedrichs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Whole Type
Fillet Type
Smoked Type
Other VAP Type
Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Service Sector
Retail Sector
Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mowi
Labeyrie
Ler?y Seafood
Suempol
Norvelita
Young?s Seafood
Salmar
Meralliance
Gottfried Friedrichs
Cooke Aquaculture
Delpeyrat
Norway Royal Salmon ASA
Martiko
Ubago Group
Grieg Seafood
Multiexport Foods
Acme Smoked Fish Corp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traditional Sea-based Farmed Salmon Players in Global Market
