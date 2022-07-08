Food Disinfection Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Disinfection in Global, including the following market information:

Global Food Disinfection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Disinfection market was valued at 13110 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16610 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrogen Peroxide and Peracetic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Disinfection include Solvay, Neogen Corporation, Evonik, Ecolab, BASF, Aqua Bond, Diversey, Kersia and Thatcher Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Disinfection companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Disinfection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Food Disinfection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrogen Peroxide and Peracetic Acid

Chlorine Compounds

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Carboxylic Acid

Alcohols

Others

Global Food Disinfection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Food Disinfection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Processing

Beverage Processing

Global Food Disinfection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Food Disinfection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Disinfection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Disinfection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

Neogen Corporation

Evonik

Ecolab

BASF

Aqua Bond

Diversey

Kersia

Thatcher Company

CCL Pentasol

Rentokil

Entaco

Stepan Company

Acuro Organics Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Disinfection Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Disinfection Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Disinfection Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Disinfection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Disinfection Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Disinfection Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Disinfection Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Disinfection Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Disinfection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Food Disinfection Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Disinfection Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Disinfection Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Disinfection Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Food Disinfection Market Size Markets,

