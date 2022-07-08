Fast Frozen Foods Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fast frozen food is food processed through rapid low temperature (below -18?C). The water and juice in the food tissue will not be lost. In this low temperature environment, microorganisms will not multiply, ensuring food safety.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fast Frozen Foods in global, including the following market information:
Global Fast Frozen Foods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fast Frozen Foods Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Fast Frozen Foods companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fast Frozen Foods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fast Frozen Rice Noodles Food Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fast Frozen Foods include Life Foods Co., Ltd., Nichirei Corporation, Kinrei, Maruha Nichiro, Kedi Group Co Ltd, Shandong Fengxiang, Yingfeng Food, Amy?s Kitchen and Kraft Heinz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fast Frozen Foods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fast Frozen Foods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fast Frozen Foods Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fast Frozen Rice Noodles Food
Fast Frozen Prepared Food
Fast Frozen Other Food
Global Fast Frozen Foods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fast Frozen Foods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail Market
Catering Market
Global Fast Frozen Foods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fast Frozen Foods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fast Frozen Foods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fast Frozen Foods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fast Frozen Foods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Fast Frozen Foods sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Life Foods Co., Ltd.
Nichirei Corporation
Kinrei
Maruha Nichiro
Kedi Group Co Ltd
Shandong Fengxiang
Yingfeng Food
Amy?s Kitchen
Kraft Heinz
Sanquan Food
Synear Food Holdings
General Mills
Anjoy Food
HaiXin Foods Co Ltd
Qianweiyangchu
Shandong Huifa Food
