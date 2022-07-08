Bean Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bean products are processed foods with soybeans, adzuki beans, green beans, peas, broad beans and other legumes as the main raw materials. Most of the soy products are tofu and its re-products made from the coagulation of soybean milk.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bean Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Bean Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bean Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Bean Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bean Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fresh Bean Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bean Products include Vitasoy, Yili Group, Abbott, Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food, Three Squirrels, Yanjin Shop Food Co., Ltd., Tramy Green Food Group, Fujian Dali Group and Zuming Bean Products Co, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bean Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bean Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bean Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fresh Bean Products
Plant Protein Drinks
Leisure Bean Products
Global Bean Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bean Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Catering Agency
E-commerce Platform
Global Bean Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bean Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bean Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bean Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bean Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Bean Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vitasoy
Yili Group
Abbott
Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food
Three Squirrels
Yanjin Shop Food Co., Ltd.
Tramy Green Food Group
Fujian Dali Group
Zuming Bean Products Co
Chongqing Tianrun Food
Guangxi Wuzhou Bingquan Industry
VV Group
Yonho Inc
Jinzai Food Group
Mengniu
Huiji Food
Zhejiang Laoba Foodstuff Co.,Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bean Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bean Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bean Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bean Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bean Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bean Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bean Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bean Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bean Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bean Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bean Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bean Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bean Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bean Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bean Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bean Products Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bean Products Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Fresh Bean Products
4.1.3 Plant Protei
