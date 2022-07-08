Vegan Alternatives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vegan Alternatives in Global, including the following market information:

Global Vegan Alternatives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vegan Alternatives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vegetable Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vegan Alternatives include AAK, Alpro, Amul, Amy's Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Bikanervala, Boca Burgers, Clara Foods and Daiya, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vegan Alternatives companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vegan Alternatives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Vegan Alternatives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vegetable Oil

Plant Protein

Others

Global Vegan Alternatives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Vegan Alternatives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plant-based Dairy

Plant-based Frozen Dessert

Plant-based Meat

Others

Global Vegan Alternatives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Vegan Alternatives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vegan Alternatives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vegan Alternatives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AAK

Alpro

Amul

Amy's Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Bikanervala

Boca Burgers

Clara Foods

Daiya

Earth's Own Food Company

Eat JUST,Inc.

Eden Foods Inc.

Follow Your Heart

Atlantic Natural Foods Company

Fry Group Foods

Linda McCartney Foods

Goshen Alimentos

Happy Family

Impossible Foods

Innocent Drinks

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vegan Alternatives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vegan Alternatives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vegan Alternatives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vegan Alternatives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vegan Alternatives Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vegan Alternatives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vegan Alternatives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vegan Alternatives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Vegan Alternatives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Vegan Alternatives Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vegan Alternatives Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vegan Alternatives Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vegan Alternatives Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Vegan Alternatives Market

