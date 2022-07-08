Functional Soft Drink Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Distribution Channel. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Vitamin Drink
Mineral Drink
Probiotic Drink
Sports Drink
Others
Segment by Distribution Channel
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Online Sales
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
The Coca-Cola Company
Nestle
Danone
PepsiCo Inc
Unilever
Campbell Soup
GlaxoSmithKline
Kraft Heinz
Archer Daniels Midland
The Hain Celestial Group
Fonterra
Uni-President
Del Monte Pacific
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
JDB Group
RED BULL
Suntory
Rockstar
Monster Energy
Table of content
1 Functional Soft Drink Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Soft Drink
1.2 Functional Soft Drink Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Functional Soft Drink Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Vitamin Drink
1.2.3 Mineral Drink
1.2.4 Probiotic Drink
1.2.5 Sports Drink
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Functional Soft Drink Segment by Distribution Channel
1.3.1 Global Functional Soft Drink Sales Comparison by Distribution Channel: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Supermarket
1.3.3 Convenience Store
1.3.4 Online Sales
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Functional Soft Drink Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Functional Soft Drink Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Functional Soft Drink Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Functional Soft Drink Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Functional Soft Drink Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Functional Soft Drink Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Functional Soft Drink Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Functional Soft Drink Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Functional Soft Drink Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Functional Soft Drink Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Functional Soft Drink Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Glo
