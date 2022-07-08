Sultana (Raisin) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Sultana (Raisin) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sultana (Raisin) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Natural Dry

Artificial Dry

Segment by Application

Direct Eat

Making Wine

Deep Processing

By Company

Xinjiang ACST Food

Turpan Raisin

West Orchard

Loulanmiyu

Fruits of Turkey

Farzin Group

Silu

Tianshan Jiayuan

Tunhe

Gulsan A, S

Antan

SIMIN TAK CO

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sultana (Raisin) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sultana (Raisin) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Natural Dry

1.2.3 Artificial Dry

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sultana (Raisin) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Direct Eat

1.3.3 Making Wine

1.3.4 Deep Processing

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sultana (Raisin) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Sultana (Raisin) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sultana (Raisin) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Sultana (Raisin) Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Sultana (Raisin) Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Sultana (Raisin) by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Sultana (Raisin) Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Sultana (Raisin) Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Sultana (Raisin) Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Sultana (Raisin) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Sultana (Raisin) Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Sultana (Raisin) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.

