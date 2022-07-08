Uncategorized

Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Infant Nutrition Ingredients market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Infant Nutrition Ingredients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Proteins

 

Oils & Fats

 

Prebiotics

Vitamins

Carbohydrates

Minerals

Others

Segment by Application

0-6 Months

6-12 Months

Above 12 Months

FSMP (Paediatric)

By Company

Nestl?

Danone

Fonterra

Lactalis

Arla Foods Ingredients

FrieslandCampina

Abbott

Mead Johnson (Reckitt Benckiser)

BASF

DSM

DuPont

Cargill

Kraft Heinz

Kerry

AAK

Glanbia

Agropur

Hoogwegt

Carbery Group

Ingredia

Tatua

Meiji

Yili

Mengniu

China Feihe

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Proteins
1.2.3 Oils & Fats
1.2.4 Prebiotics
1.2.5 Vitamins
1.2.6 Carbohydrates
1.2.7 Minerals
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 0-6 Months
1.3.3 6-12 Months
1.3.4 Above 12 Months
1.3.5 FSMP (Paediatric)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Infant Nutrition Ingredients by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
 

 

