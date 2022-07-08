Functional Beverage Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Functional Beverage market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Beverage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Nutraceutical Drinks

Segment by Application

Convenience Stores

Drug Store/ Pharmacies/Health Store

Supermarket

Online Retail

Others

By Company

Danone

Monster Energy

PepsiCo

RED BULL

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Campbell Soup

Del Monte Pacific

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Fonterra

GlaxoSmithKline

JDB Group

Kraft Heinz

Living Essentials

Nestl?

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Rockstar

Suntory

TC Pharmaceutical Industries

The Hain Celestial Group

Unilever, Uni-President

Welch?s

White Wave Foods

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Functional Beverage Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Functional Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Energy Drinks

1.2.3 Sports Drinks

1.2.4 Nutraceutical Drinks

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Functional Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Convenience Stores

1.3.3 Drug Store/ Pharmacies/Health Store

1.3.4 Supermarket

1.3.5 Online Retail

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Functional Beverage Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Functional Beverage Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Functional Beverage Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Functional Beverage Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Functional Beverage Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Functional Beverage by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Functional Beverage Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Functional Beverage Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Functional Beverage Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Functional Beverage Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global T

