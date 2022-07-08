Functional Beverage Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Functional Beverage market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Beverage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Energy Drinks
Sports Drinks
Nutraceutical Drinks
Segment by Application
Convenience Stores
Drug Store/ Pharmacies/Health Store
Supermarket
Online Retail
Others
By Company
Danone
Monster Energy
PepsiCo
RED BULL
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
Campbell Soup
Del Monte Pacific
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
Fonterra
GlaxoSmithKline
JDB Group
Kraft Heinz
Living Essentials
Nestl?
Otsuka Pharmaceutical
Rockstar
Suntory
TC Pharmaceutical Industries
The Hain Celestial Group
Unilever, Uni-President
Welch?s
White Wave Foods
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Functional Beverage Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Functional Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Energy Drinks
1.2.3 Sports Drinks
1.2.4 Nutraceutical Drinks
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Functional Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Convenience Stores
1.3.3 Drug Store/ Pharmacies/Health Store
1.3.4 Supermarket
1.3.5 Online Retail
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Functional Beverage Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Functional Beverage Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Functional Beverage Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Functional Beverage Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Functional Beverage Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Functional Beverage by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Functional Beverage Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Functional Beverage Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Functional Beverage Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Functional Beverage Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global T
