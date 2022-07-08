Scratch-resistant Tile Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2028

Scratch-resistant Tile Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Scratch-resistant Tile Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Scratch-resistant Tile industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Scratch-resistant Tile industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Scratch-resistant Tile by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Scratch-resistant Tile market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Scratch-resistant Tile according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Scratch-resistant Tile company.

Leading players of Scratch-resistant Tile including:

Somany Ceramics

Beaumont Tiles

WPC Decking

CFL Flooring

Dixie Group

Mohawk

Armstrong

Novalis

LG Hausys

NOX Corporation

Mannington Mills

Scratch-resistant Tile Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Polishing Tile

Glazed Tile

Vitrified Tile

Others

Scratch-resistant Tile Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Residence

Nonresidential

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Scratch-resistant Tile

Figure Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Scratch-resistant Tile

Figure Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Scratch-resistant Tile Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Somany Ceramics

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Somany Ceramics Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Scratch-resistant Tile Business Operation of Somany Ceramics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Beaumont Tiles

2.3 WPC Decking

2.4 CFL Flooring

2.5 Dixie Group

2.6 Mohawk

2.7 Armstrong

2.8 Novalis

2.9 LG Hausys

2.10 NOX Corporation

2.11 Mannington Mills

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Scratch-resistant Tile Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

