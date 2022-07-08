Global Matcha Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Matcha market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Matcha market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Ceremonial

Classic

Culinary

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Others

By Company

AIYA America

The AOI Tea Company

Ippodo Tea

DoMatcha

Encha

Midori Spring Ltd.

Vivid Vitality Ltd.

Garden To Cup Organics

TEAJA Organic

Jade Monk LLC.

ITO EN, LTD.

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Matcha Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Matcha Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Ceremonial

1.2.3 Classic

1.2.4 Culinary

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Matcha Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food and Beverages

1.3.3 Personal Care

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Matcha Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Matcha Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Matcha Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Matcha Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Matcha Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Matcha by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Matcha Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Matcha Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Matcha Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Matcha Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Matcha Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Matcha Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Matcha in 2021

3.2 Global Matcha Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Glob

