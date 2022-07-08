Global Matcha Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Matcha market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Matcha market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Ceremonial
Classic
Culinary
Segment by Application
Food and Beverages
Personal Care
Others
By Company
AIYA America
The AOI Tea Company
Ippodo Tea
DoMatcha
Encha
Midori Spring Ltd.
Vivid Vitality Ltd.
Garden To Cup Organics
TEAJA Organic
Jade Monk LLC.
ITO EN, LTD.
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Matcha Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Matcha Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ceremonial
1.2.3 Classic
1.2.4 Culinary
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Matcha Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Beverages
1.3.3 Personal Care
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Matcha Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Matcha Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Matcha Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Matcha Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Matcha Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Matcha by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Matcha Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Matcha Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Matcha Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Matcha Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Matcha Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Matcha Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Matcha in 2021
3.2 Global Matcha Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Glob
