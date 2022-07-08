Samarium Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2028

Samarium Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Samarium Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Samarium industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Samarium industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Samarium by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Samarium market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Samarium according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Samarium company.

Leading players of Samarium including:

Great Western Minerals

Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou

China Minmetals Rare Earth-former China Minmetal

Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths

Guangxi Jinguang

Grirem Advanced Materials

Shanghai Yuelong Rare Earth New Materials

Jiangxi Golden Century

China Northern Rare Earth

Samarium Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Samarium Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Permanent Magnet

Ceramics

Catalyst

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Samarium

Figure Global Samarium Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Samarium

Figure Global Samarium Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Samarium Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Samarium Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Great Western Minerals

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Great Western Minerals Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Samarium Business Operation of Great Western Minerals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou

2.3 China Minmetals Rare Earth-former China Minmetal

2.4 Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths

2.5 Guangxi Jinguang

2.6 Grirem Advanced Materials

2.7 Shanghai Yuelong Rare Earth New Materials

2.8 Jiangxi Golden Century

2.9 China Northern Rare Earth

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Samarium Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Samarium Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Samarium Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Samarium Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Samarium Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Samarium Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Samarium Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Samarium Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Samarium Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Samarium Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Samarium Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Samarium Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Samarium Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Samarium Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Samarium Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Samarium Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Samarium Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Samarium Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

