Dairy-Free Drinks Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Sales Channel. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Soy Milk
Rice Drink
Hazelnut Drink
Almond Drink
Coconut Rice Drink
Oatmeal Drink
Others
Segment by Sales Channel
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Granarolo
Fooditive Group
Plant Veda
SO DELICIOUS
The Whitewave Foods Company
The Hain Celestial Group
Blue Diamond Growers
Sunopta Inc.
Freedom Foods Group Limited
Eden Foods Inc.
Nutriops S.L
Earth?s Own Food Company Inc.
Triballat Noyal
Valsoia S.P.A.
D?hler GmbH
Table of content
1 Dairy-Free Drinks Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dairy-Free Drinks
1.2 Dairy-Free Drinks Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Dairy-Free Drinks Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Soy Milk
1.2.3 Rice Drink
1.2.4 Hazelnut Drink
1.2.5 Almond Drink
1.2.6 Coconut Rice Drink
1.2.7 Oatmeal Drink
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Dairy-Free Drinks Segment by Sales Channel
1.3.1 Global Dairy-Free Drinks Sales Comparison by Sales Channel: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Dairy-Free Drinks Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Dairy-Free Drinks Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Dairy-Free Drinks Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Dairy-Free Drinks Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Dairy-Free Drinks Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Dairy-Free Drinks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Dairy-Free Drinks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Dairy-Free Drinks Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Dairy-Free Drinks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Dairy-Free Drinks Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Dairy-Free Drinks Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Dairy-Free D
