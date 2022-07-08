Squid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Squid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Squid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Processed Squid

Fresh Squid

Segment by Application

Retail

Food Processed

Others

By Company

Maruha Nichiro

Grupo Nueva Pescanova

Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISSUI)

Oceana Group

Thai Union Group

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Squid Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Squid Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Processed Squid

1.2.3 Fresh Squid

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Squid Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Food Processed

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Squid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Squid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Squid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Squid Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Squid Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Squid by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Squid Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Squid Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Squid Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Squid Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Squid Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Squid Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Squid in 2021

3.2 Global Squid Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Squid Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-202

