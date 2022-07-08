Insights on the Filter Tap Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Filter Tap market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Filter Tap market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Filter Tap Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Filter Tap market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Filter Tap market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the Filter Tap global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/364673/filter-tap

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Filter Tap performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Filter Tap type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Crushing Machines for Plastic Pipes?

Breakup by Type

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Segment by Application

Residential

Business

Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Breakup by Company

American Standard

Kohler

Dornbracht

LIXIL Group

DANCO

SLOAN

Masco

Jones Stephens

WESTBRASS

Zurn

Jag Plumbing Products

Sartorius

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Filter Tap Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Filter Tap Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Filter Tap Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Filter Tap Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Filter Tap Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Filter Tap Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Filter Tap Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Filter Tap Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Filter Tap Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Filter Tap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Filter Tap Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Filter Tap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Filter Tap Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Filter Tap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Filter Tap Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Filter Tap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Filter Tap Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Filter Tap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Filter Tap Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 American Standard

7.1.1 American Standard Corporation Information

7.1.2 American Standard Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 American Standard Filter Tap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 American Standard Filter Tap Products Offered

7.1.5 American Standard Recent Development

7.2 Kohler

7.2.1 Kohler Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kohler Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kohler Filter Tap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kohler Filter Tap Products Offered

7.2.5 Kohler Recent Development

7.3 Dornbracht

7.3.1 Dornbracht Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dornbracht Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dornbracht Filter Tap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dornbracht Filter Tap Products Offered

7.3.5 Dornbracht Recent Development

7.4 LIXIL Group

7.4.1 LIXIL Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 LIXIL Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 LIXIL Group Filter Tap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 LIXIL Group Filter Tap Products Offered

7.4.5 LIXIL Group Recent Development

7.5 DANCO

7.5.1 DANCO Corporation Information

7.5.2 DANCO Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DANCO Filter Tap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DANCO Filter Tap Products Offered

7.5.5 DANCO Recent Development

7.6 SLOAN

7.6.1 SLOAN Corporation Information

7.6.2 SLOAN Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SLOAN Filter Tap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SLOAN Filter Tap Products Offered

7.6.5 SLOAN Recent Development

7.7 Masco

7.7.1 Masco Corporation Information

7.7.2 Masco Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Masco Filter Tap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Masco Filter Tap Products Offered

7.7.5 Masco Recent Development

7.8 Jones Stephens

7.8.1 Jones Stephens Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jones Stephens Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Jones Stephens Filter Tap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Jones Stephens Filter Tap Products Offered

7.8.5 Jones Stephens Recent Development

7.9 WESTBRASS

7.9.1 WESTBRASS Corporation Information

7.9.2 WESTBRASS Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 WESTBRASS Filter Tap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 WESTBRASS Filter Tap Products Offered

7.9.5 WESTBRASS Recent Development

7.10 Zurn

7.10.1 Zurn Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zurn Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zurn Filter Tap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zurn Filter Tap Products Offered

7.10.5 Zurn Recent Development

7.11 Jag Plumbing Products

7.11.1 Jag Plumbing Products Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jag Plumbing Products Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Jag Plumbing Products Filter Tap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Jag Plumbing Products Filter Tap Products Offered

7.11.5 Jag Plumbing Products Recent Development

7.12 Sartorius

7.12.1 Sartorius Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sartorius Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sartorius Filter Tap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sartorius Products Offered

7.12.5 Sartorius Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Filter Tap Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Filter Tap Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Filter Tap Distributors

8.3 Filter Tap Production Mode & Process

8.4 Filter Tap Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Filter Tap Sales Channels

8.4.2 Filter Tap Distributors

8.5 Filter Tap Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States