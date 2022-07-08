Insights on the Energy Measurement IC Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region
QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Energy Measurement IC market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Energy Measurement IC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Scope of the Energy Measurement IC Market Report
This report focuses on global and United States Energy Measurement IC market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Energy Measurement IC market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Single-Channel accounting for % of the Energy Measurement IC global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Smart Home was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
How has the Global and United States Energy Measurement IC performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the Energy Measurement IC type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?
What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?
Who are the key players of the Global and United States Energy Measurement IC?
Segments Covered in the Report
Segment by Type
Single-Channel
Multi-Channel
Segment by Application
Smart Home
Smart City
Industrial
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
NXP Semiconductors
Analog Devises
Cirrus Logic
Atmel Corporation
STMicroelectronics
Maxim Integrated
Microchip Technology
Integrated Device Technology
Linear Technology
ON Semiconductor
Texas Instruments
Key Topics Covered
1 Study Coverage
2 Energy Measurement IC by Platform
3 Energy Measurement IC by Application
4 Global Energy Measurement IC Competitor Landscape by Company
5 Global Energy Measurement IC Market Size by Region
5.1 Global Energy Measurement IC Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
5.2 Global Energy Measurement IC Market Size by Region (2017-2028)
5.2.1 Global Energy Measurement IC Market Size by Region: 2017-2022
5.2.2 Global Energy Measurement IC Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level
6.1 North America
6.1.1 North America Energy Measurement IC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.1.2 North America Energy Measurement IC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 Asia-Pacific
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Energy Measurement IC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Energy Measurement IC Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.2.3 China
6.2.4 Japan
6.2.5 South Korea
6.2.6 India
6.2.7 Australia
6.2.8 China Taiwan
6.2.9 Indonesia
6.2.10 Thailand
6.2.11 Malaysia
6.3 Europe
6.3.1 Europe Energy Measurement IC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.3.2 Europe Energy Measurement IC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.3.3 Germany
6.3.4 France
6.3.5 U.K.
6.3.6 Italy
6.3.7 Russia
6.4 Latin America
6.4.1 Latin America Energy Measurement IC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.4.2 Latin America Energy Measurement IC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.4.3 Mexico
6.4.4 Brazil
6.4.5 Argentina
6.5 Middle East and Africa
6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Measurement IC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Measurement IC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.5.3 Turkey
6.5.4 Saudi Arabia
6.5.5 UAE
7 Company Profiles
7.1 NXP Semiconductors
7.1.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information
7.1.2 NXP Semiconductors Description and Business Overview
7.1.3 NXP Semiconductors Energy Measurement IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.1.4 NXP Semiconductors Energy Measurement IC Products Offered
7.1.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development
7.2 Analog Devises
7.2.1 Analog Devises Corporation Information
7.2.2 Analog Devises Description and Business Overview
7.2.3 Analog Devises Energy Measurement IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.2.4 Analog Devises Energy Measurement IC Products Offered
7.2.5 Analog Devises Recent Development
7.3 Cirrus Logic
7.3.1 Cirrus Logic Corporation Information
7.3.2 Cirrus Logic Description and Business Overview
7.3.3 Cirrus Logic Energy Measurement IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.3.4 Cirrus Logic Energy Measurement IC Products Offered
7.3.5 Cirrus Logic Recent Development
7.4 Atmel Corporation
7.4.1 Atmel Corporation Corporation Information
7.4.2 Atmel Corporation Description and Business Overview
7.4.3 Atmel Corporation Energy Measurement IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.4.4 Atmel Corporation Energy Measurement IC Products Offered
7.4.5 Atmel Corporation Recent Development
7.5 STMicroelectronics
7.5.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information
7.5.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview
7.5.3 STMicroelectronics Energy Measurement IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.5.4 STMicroelectronics Energy Measurement IC Products Offered
7.5.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development
7.6 Maxim Integrated
7.6.1 Maxim Integrated Corporation Information
7.6.2 Maxim Integrated Description and Business Overview
7.6.3 Maxim Integrated Energy Measurement IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.6.4 Maxim Integrated Energy Measurement IC Products Offered
7.6.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development
7.7 Microchip Technology
7.7.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information
7.7.2 Microchip Technology Description and Business Overview
7.7.3 Microchip Technology Energy Measurement IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.7.4 Microchip Technology Energy Measurement IC Products Offered
7.7.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development
7.8 Integrated Device Technology
7.8.1 Integrated Device Technology Corporation Information
7.8.2 Integrated Device Technology Description and Business Overview
7.8.3 Integrated Device Technology Energy Measurement IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.8.4 Integrated Device Technology Energy Measurement IC Products Offered
7.8.5 Integrated Device Technology Recent Development
7.9 Linear Technology
7.9.1 Linear Technology Corporation Information
7.9.2 Linear Technology Description and Business Overview
7.9.3 Linear Technology Energy Measurement IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.9.4 Linear Technology Energy Measurement IC Products Offered
7.9.5 Linear Technology Recent Development
7.10 ON Semiconductor
7.10.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information
7.10.2 ON Semiconductor Description and Business Overview
7.10.3 ON Semiconductor Energy Measurement IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.10.4 ON Semiconductor Energy Measurement IC Products Offered
7.10.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development
7.11 Texas Instruments
7.11.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information
7.11.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview
7.11.3 Texas Instruments Energy Measurement IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.11.4 Texas Instruments Energy Measurement IC Products Offered
7.11.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
8 Research Findings and Conclusion
