Insights on the EUV Pellicle Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States EUV Pellicle market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global EUV Pellicle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the EUV Pellicle Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States EUV Pellicle market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global EUV Pellicle market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the EUV Pellicle global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/362542/euv-pellicle

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States EUV Pellicle performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the EUV Pellicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States EUV Pellicle?

Segment by Type

≥90% transmittance

85%~90% transmittance

80%~85% transmittance

≤80% transmittance

Segment by Application

Semiconductors

Printed Wiring Boards

LCD Panels

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Asahi Kasei

Mitsui Chemicals

Shin-Etsu

Toppan Photomasks Inc.

Micro Lithography, Inc.

Canatu

Micro Image

PKLT

Asahivalve

NEPCO

Samsung

S-Tech Corp.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Home Drug Delivery Service by Type

3 Home Drug Delivery Service by Application

4 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America EUV Pellicle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America EUV Pellicle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific EUV Pellicle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific EUV Pellicle Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe EUV Pellicle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe EUV Pellicle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America EUV Pellicle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America EUV Pellicle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa EUV Pellicle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa EUV Pellicle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Asahi Kasei

7.1.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

7.1.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Asahi Kasei EUV Pellicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Asahi Kasei EUV Pellicle Products Offered

7.1.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

7.2 Mitsui Chemicals

7.2.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mitsui Chemicals EUV Pellicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mitsui Chemicals EUV Pellicle Products Offered

7.2.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

7.3 Shin-Etsu

7.3.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

7.3.2 Shin-Etsu Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Shin-Etsu EUV Pellicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Shin-Etsu EUV Pellicle Products Offered

7.3.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Development

7.4 Toppan Photomasks Inc.

7.4.1 Toppan Photomasks Inc. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Toppan Photomasks Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Toppan Photomasks Inc. EUV Pellicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Toppan Photomasks Inc. EUV Pellicle Products Offered

7.4.5 Toppan Photomasks Inc. Recent Development

7.5 Micro Lithography, Inc.

7.5.1 Micro Lithography, Inc. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Micro Lithography, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Micro Lithography, Inc. EUV Pellicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Micro Lithography, Inc. EUV Pellicle Products Offered

7.5.5 Micro Lithography, Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Canatu

7.6.1 Canatu Corporation Information

7.6.2 Canatu Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Canatu EUV Pellicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Canatu EUV Pellicle Products Offered

7.6.5 Canatu Recent Development

7.7 Micro Image

7.7.1 Micro Image Corporation Information

7.7.2 Micro Image Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Micro Image EUV Pellicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Micro Image EUV Pellicle Products Offered

7.7.5 Micro Image Recent Development

7.8 PKLT

7.8.1 PKLT Corporation Information

7.8.2 PKLT Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 PKLT EUV Pellicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 PKLT EUV Pellicle Products Offered

7.8.5 PKLT Recent Development

7.9 Asahivalve

7.9.1 Asahivalve Corporation Information

7.9.2 Asahivalve Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Asahivalve EUV Pellicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Asahivalve EUV Pellicle Products Offered

7.9.5 Asahivalve Recent Development

7.10 NEPCO

7.10.1 NEPCO Corporation Information

7.10.2 NEPCO Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 NEPCO EUV Pellicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 NEPCO EUV Pellicle Products Offered

7.10.5 NEPCO Recent Development

7.11 Samsung

7.11.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.11.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Samsung EUV Pellicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Samsung EUV Pellicle Products Offered

7.11.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.12 S-Tech Corp.

7.12.1 S-Tech Corp. Corporation Information

7.12.2 S-Tech Corp. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 S-Tech Corp. EUV Pellicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 S-Tech Corp. Products Offered

7.12.5 S-Tech Corp. Recent Development

For more information about this report, visit

