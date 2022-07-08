Twin-screw Extruders Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Twin-screw Extruders Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Twin-screw Extruders Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Twin-screw Extruders market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Twin-screw Extruders market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Twin-screw Extruders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Twin-screw Extruders market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162808/twin-screw-extruders

Twin-screw Extruders Market Segment by Type

Co-Rotating

Counter Rotating

Twin-screw Extruders Market Segment by Application

Plastic Processing

Food and Pharmaceutical

Others

The report on the Twin-screw Extruders market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Coperion

Milacron

JSW

Shibaura Machine

Leistritz

KraussMaffei group

Battenfeld-Cincinnati

Clextral

CPM Extrusion Group

Davis-Standard

NFM

ENTEK

Buhler Technologies

Kolsite

USEON

STEER

XINDA

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Twin-screw Extruders consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Twin-screw Extruders market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Twin-screw Extruders manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Twin-screw Extruders with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Twin-screw Extruders submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Twin-screw Extruders Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Twin-screw Extruders Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Twin-screw Extruders Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Twin-screw Extruders Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Twin-screw Extruders Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Twin-screw Extruders Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Twin-screw Extruders Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Twin-screw Extruders Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Twin-screw Extruders Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Twin-screw Extruders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Twin-screw Extruders Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Twin-screw Extruders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Twin-screw Extruders Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Twin-screw Extruders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Twin-screw Extruders Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Twin-screw Extruders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Twin-screw Extruders Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Twin-screw Extruders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Twin-screw Extruders Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Coperion

7.1.1 Coperion Corporation Information

7.1.2 Coperion Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Coperion Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Coperion Twin-screw Extruders Products Offered

7.1.5 Coperion Recent Development

7.2 Milacron

7.2.1 Milacron Corporation Information

7.2.2 Milacron Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Milacron Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Milacron Twin-screw Extruders Products Offered

7.2.5 Milacron Recent Development

7.3 JSW

7.3.1 JSW Corporation Information

7.3.2 JSW Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 JSW Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 JSW Twin-screw Extruders Products Offered

7.3.5 JSW Recent Development

7.4 Shibaura Machine

7.4.1 Shibaura Machine Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shibaura Machine Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Shibaura Machine Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Shibaura Machine Twin-screw Extruders Products Offered

7.4.5 Shibaura Machine Recent Development

7.5 Leistritz

7.5.1 Leistritz Corporation Information

7.5.2 Leistritz Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Leistritz Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Leistritz Twin-screw Extruders Products Offered

7.5.5 Leistritz Recent Development

7.6 KraussMaffei group

7.6.1 KraussMaffei group Corporation Information

7.6.2 KraussMaffei group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 KraussMaffei group Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 KraussMaffei group Twin-screw Extruders Products Offered

7.6.5 KraussMaffei group Recent Development

7.7 Battenfeld-Cincinnati

7.7.1 Battenfeld-Cincinnati Corporation Information

7.7.2 Battenfeld-Cincinnati Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Battenfeld-Cincinnati Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Battenfeld-Cincinnati Twin-screw Extruders Products Offered

7.7.5 Battenfeld-Cincinnati Recent Development

7.8 Clextral

7.8.1 Clextral Corporation Information

7.8.2 Clextral Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Clextral Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Clextral Twin-screw Extruders Products Offered

7.8.5 Clextral Recent Development

7.9 CPM Extrusion Group

7.9.1 CPM Extrusion Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 CPM Extrusion Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 CPM Extrusion Group Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 CPM Extrusion Group Twin-screw Extruders Products Offered

7.9.5 CPM Extrusion Group Recent Development

7.10 Davis-Standard

7.10.1 Davis-Standard Corporation Information

7.10.2 Davis-Standard Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Davis-Standard Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Davis-Standard Twin-screw Extruders Products Offered

7.10.5 Davis-Standard Recent Development

7.11 NFM

7.11.1 NFM Corporation Information

7.11.2 NFM Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 NFM Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 NFM Twin-screw Extruders Products Offered

7.11.5 NFM Recent Development

7.12 ENTEK

7.12.1 ENTEK Corporation Information

7.12.2 ENTEK Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ENTEK Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ENTEK Products Offered

7.12.5 ENTEK Recent Development

7.13 Buhler Technologies

7.13.1 Buhler Technologies Corporation Information

7.13.2 Buhler Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Buhler Technologies Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Buhler Technologies Products Offered

7.13.5 Buhler Technologies Recent Development

7.14 Kolsite

7.14.1 Kolsite Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kolsite Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Kolsite Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Kolsite Products Offered

7.14.5 Kolsite Recent Development

7.15 USEON

7.15.1 USEON Corporation Information

7.15.2 USEON Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 USEON Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 USEON Products Offered

7.15.5 USEON Recent Development

7.16 STEER

7.16.1 STEER Corporation Information

7.16.2 STEER Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 STEER Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 STEER Products Offered

7.16.5 STEER Recent Development

7.17 XINDA

7.17.1 XINDA Corporation Information

7.17.2 XINDA Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 XINDA Twin-screw Extruders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 XINDA Products Offered

7.17.5 XINDA Recent Development

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162808/twin-screw-extruders

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States