Insights on the RFID Digital Lock Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States RFID Digital Lock market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global RFID Digital Lock market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the RFID Digital Lock Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States RFID Digital Lock market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global RFID Digital Lock market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Contact accounting for % of the RFID Digital Lock global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Residential was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States RFID Digital Lock performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the RFID Digital Lock type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States RFID Digital Lock?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Contact

Contactless

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ASSA ABLOY

Dormakaba

BSI

MIWA Lock

Allegion

Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems

Hettich Hettlock

Onity

Nestwell Technologies

Samsung

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 RFID Digital Lock by Platform

3 RFID Digital Lock by Application

4 Global RFID Digital Lock Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global RFID Digital Lock Market Size by Region

5.1 Global RFID Digital Lock Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global RFID Digital Lock Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global RFID Digital Lock Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global RFID Digital Lock Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America RFID Digital Lock Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America RFID Digital Lock Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Digital Lock Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Digital Lock Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe RFID Digital Lock Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe RFID Digital Lock Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America RFID Digital Lock Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America RFID Digital Lock Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Digital Lock Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Digital Lock Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ASSA ABLOY

7.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

7.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ASSA ABLOY RFID Digital Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ASSA ABLOY RFID Digital Lock Products Offered

7.1.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Development

7.2 Dormakaba

7.2.1 Dormakaba Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dormakaba Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Dormakaba RFID Digital Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Dormakaba RFID Digital Lock Products Offered

7.2.5 Dormakaba Recent Development

7.3 BSI

7.3.1 BSI Corporation Information

7.3.2 BSI Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BSI RFID Digital Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BSI RFID Digital Lock Products Offered

7.3.5 BSI Recent Development

7.4 MIWA Lock

7.4.1 MIWA Lock Corporation Information

7.4.2 MIWA Lock Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 MIWA Lock RFID Digital Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 MIWA Lock RFID Digital Lock Products Offered

7.4.5 MIWA Lock Recent Development

7.5 Allegion

7.5.1 Allegion Corporation Information

7.5.2 Allegion Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Allegion RFID Digital Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Allegion RFID Digital Lock Products Offered

7.5.5 Allegion Recent Development

7.6 Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems

7.6.1 Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems Corporation Information

7.6.2 Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems RFID Digital Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems RFID Digital Lock Products Offered

7.6.5 Godrej Locking Solutions and Systems Recent Development

7.7 Hettich Hettlock

7.7.1 Hettich Hettlock Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hettich Hettlock Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hettich Hettlock RFID Digital Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hettich Hettlock RFID Digital Lock Products Offered

7.7.5 Hettich Hettlock Recent Development

7.8 Onity

7.8.1 Onity Corporation Information

7.8.2 Onity Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Onity RFID Digital Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Onity RFID Digital Lock Products Offered

7.8.5 Onity Recent Development

7.9 Nestwell Technologies

7.9.1 Nestwell Technologies Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nestwell Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nestwell Technologies RFID Digital Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nestwell Technologies RFID Digital Lock Products Offered

7.9.5 Nestwell Technologies Recent Development

7.10 Samsung

7.10.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.10.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Samsung RFID Digital Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Samsung RFID Digital Lock Products Offered

7.10.5 Samsung Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

