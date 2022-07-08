Insights on the Commercial Ground Radar Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Commercial Ground Radar market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Commercial Ground Radar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Commercial Ground Radar Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Commercial Ground Radar market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Commercial Ground Radar market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the Commercial Ground Radar global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Commercial Ground Radar performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Commercial Ground Radar type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Commercial Ground Radar?

Segment by Type

Vehicle Radar

Portable Radar

Segment by Application

Civil

Military

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Leonardo

SRC

Thales Group

Saab AB

Telefunken Racoms

FLIR Systems

Elbit Systems

ASELSaN

BAE Systems

Harris Corporation

Blighter Surveillance Systems

SpotterRF

CETC

IAI

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

4 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Commercial Ground Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Commercial Ground Radar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Ground Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Ground Radar Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Commercial Ground Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Commercial Ground Radar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Commercial Ground Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Commercial Ground Radar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Ground Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Ground Radar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Leonardo

7.1.1 Leonardo Corporation Information

7.1.2 Leonardo Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Leonardo Commercial Ground Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Leonardo Commercial Ground Radar Products Offered

7.1.5 Leonardo Recent Development

7.2 SRC

7.2.1 SRC Corporation Information

7.2.2 SRC Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SRC Commercial Ground Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SRC Commercial Ground Radar Products Offered

7.2.5 SRC Recent Development

7.3 Thales Group

7.3.1 Thales Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Thales Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Thales Group Commercial Ground Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Thales Group Commercial Ground Radar Products Offered

7.3.5 Thales Group Recent Development

7.4 Saab AB

7.4.1 Saab AB Corporation Information

7.4.2 Saab AB Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Saab AB Commercial Ground Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Saab AB Commercial Ground Radar Products Offered

7.4.5 Saab AB Recent Development

7.5 Telefunken Racoms

7.5.1 Telefunken Racoms Corporation Information

7.5.2 Telefunken Racoms Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Telefunken Racoms Commercial Ground Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Telefunken Racoms Commercial Ground Radar Products Offered

7.5.5 Telefunken Racoms Recent Development

7.6 FLIR Systems

7.6.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information

7.6.2 FLIR Systems Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 FLIR Systems Commercial Ground Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 FLIR Systems Commercial Ground Radar Products Offered

7.6.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development

7.7 Elbit Systems

7.7.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information

7.7.2 Elbit Systems Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Elbit Systems Commercial Ground Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Elbit Systems Commercial Ground Radar Products Offered

7.7.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development

7.8 ASELSaN

7.8.1 ASELSaN Corporation Information

7.8.2 ASELSaN Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ASELSaN Commercial Ground Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ASELSaN Commercial Ground Radar Products Offered

7.8.5 ASELSaN Recent Development

7.9 BAE Systems

7.9.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

7.9.2 BAE Systems Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 BAE Systems Commercial Ground Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 BAE Systems Commercial Ground Radar Products Offered

7.9.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

7.10 Harris Corporation

7.10.1 Harris Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Harris Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Harris Corporation Commercial Ground Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Harris Corporation Commercial Ground Radar Products Offered

7.10.5 Harris Corporation Recent Development

7.11 Blighter Surveillance Systems

7.11.1 Blighter Surveillance Systems Corporation Information

7.11.2 Blighter Surveillance Systems Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Blighter Surveillance Systems Commercial Ground Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Blighter Surveillance Systems Commercial Ground Radar Products Offered

7.11.5 Blighter Surveillance Systems Recent Development

7.12 SpotterRF

7.12.1 SpotterRF Corporation Information

7.12.2 SpotterRF Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SpotterRF Commercial Ground Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SpotterRF Products Offered

7.12.5 SpotterRF Recent Development

7.13 CETC

7.13.1 CETC Corporation Information

7.13.2 CETC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 CETC Commercial Ground Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 CETC Products Offered

7.13.5 CETC Recent Development

7.14 IAI

7.14.1 IAI Corporation Information

7.14.2 IAI Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 IAI Commercial Ground Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 IAI Products Offered

7.14.5 IAI Recent Development

