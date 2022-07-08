Insights on the Capital Projects Consulting Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region
QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Capital Projects Consulting market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Capital Projects Consulting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Scope of the Capital Projects Consulting Market Report
This report focuses on global and United States Capital Projects Consulting market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Capital Projects Consulting market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Capital Strategy and Portfolio Optimization accounting for % of the Capital Projects Consulting global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, SMEs was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
How has the Global and United States Capital Projects Consulting performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the Capital Projects Consulting type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?
What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?
Who are the key players of the Global and United States Capital Projects Consulting?
Segments Covered in the Report
Segment by Type
Capital Strategy and Portfolio Optimization
Project Development and Value Improvement
Project Delivery and Construction
Others
Segment by Application
SMEs
Large Enterprise
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Protiviti Inc.
Deloitte
L.E.K. Consulting
Boston Consulting Group
McKinsey & Company
Capital Project Management, Inc.
Accenture
PwC
BDO
Optia Group
MBG Corporate Services
MISTRAS Group
Key Topics Covered
1 Study Coverage
2 Capital Projects Consulting by Platform
3 Capital Projects Consulting by Application
4 Global Capital Projects Consulting Competitor Landscape by Company
5 Global Capital Projects Consulting Market Size by Region
5.1 Global Capital Projects Consulting Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
5.2 Global Capital Projects Consulting Market Size by Region (2017-2028)
5.2.1 Global Capital Projects Consulting Market Size by Region: 2017-2022
5.2.2 Global Capital Projects Consulting Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level
6.1 North America
6.1.1 North America Capital Projects Consulting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.1.2 North America Capital Projects Consulting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 Asia-Pacific
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Capital Projects Consulting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Capital Projects Consulting Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.2.3 China
6.2.4 Japan
6.2.5 South Korea
6.2.6 India
6.2.7 Australia
6.2.8 China Taiwan
6.2.9 Indonesia
6.2.10 Thailand
6.2.11 Malaysia
6.3 Europe
6.3.1 Europe Capital Projects Consulting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.3.2 Europe Capital Projects Consulting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.3.3 Germany
6.3.4 France
6.3.5 U.K.
6.3.6 Italy
6.3.7 Russia
6.4 Latin America
6.4.1 Latin America Capital Projects Consulting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.4.2 Latin America Capital Projects Consulting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.4.3 Mexico
6.4.4 Brazil
6.4.5 Argentina
6.5 Middle East and Africa
6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Capital Projects Consulting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Capital Projects Consulting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.5.3 Turkey
6.5.4 Saudi Arabia
6.5.5 UAE
7 Company Profiles
7.1 Protiviti Inc.
7.1.1 Protiviti Inc. Company Details
7.1.2 Protiviti Inc. Business Overview
7.1.3 Protiviti Inc. Capital Projects Consulting Introduction
7.1.4 Protiviti Inc. Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)
7.1.5 Protiviti Inc. Recent Development
7.2 Deloitte
7.2.1 Deloitte Company Details
7.2.2 Deloitte Business Overview
7.2.3 Deloitte Capital Projects Consulting Introduction
7.2.4 Deloitte Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)
7.2.5 Deloitte Recent Development
7.3 L.E.K. Consulting
7.3.1 L.E.K. Consulting Company Details
7.3.2 L.E.K. Consulting Business Overview
7.3.3 L.E.K. Consulting Capital Projects Consulting Introduction
7.3.4 L.E.K. Consulting Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)
7.3.5 L.E.K. Consulting Recent Development
7.4 Boston Consulting Group
7.4.1 Boston Consulting Group Company Details
7.4.2 Boston Consulting Group Business Overview
7.4.3 Boston Consulting Group Capital Projects Consulting Introduction
7.4.4 Boston Consulting Group Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)
7.4.5 Boston Consulting Group Recent Development
7.5 McKinsey & Company
7.5.1 McKinsey & Company Company Details
7.5.2 McKinsey & Company Business Overview
7.5.3 McKinsey & Company Capital Projects Consulting Introduction
7.5.4 McKinsey & Company Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)
7.5.5 McKinsey & Company Recent Development
7.6 Capital Project Management, Inc.
7.6.1 Capital Project Management, Inc. Company Details
7.6.2 Capital Project Management, Inc. Business Overview
7.6.3 Capital Project Management, Inc. Capital Projects Consulting Introduction
7.6.4 Capital Project Management, Inc. Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)
7.6.5 Capital Project Management, Inc. Recent Development
7.7 Accenture
7.7.1 Accenture Company Details
7.7.2 Accenture Business Overview
7.7.3 Accenture Capital Projects Consulting Introduction
7.7.4 Accenture Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)
7.7.5 Accenture Recent Development
7.8 PwC
7.8.1 PwC Company Details
7.8.2 PwC Business Overview
7.8.3 PwC Capital Projects Consulting Introduction
7.8.4 PwC Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)
7.8.5 PwC Recent Development
7.9 BDO
7.9.1 BDO Company Details
7.9.2 BDO Business Overview
7.9.3 BDO Capital Projects Consulting Introduction
7.9.4 BDO Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)
7.9.5 BDO Recent Development
7.10 Optia Group
7.10.1 Optia Group Company Details
7.10.2 Optia Group Business Overview
7.10.3 Optia Group Capital Projects Consulting Introduction
7.10.4 Optia Group Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)
7.10.5 Optia Group Recent Development
7.11 MBG Corporate Services
7.11.1 MBG Corporate Services Company Details
7.11.2 MBG Corporate Services Business Overview
7.11.3 MBG Corporate Services Capital Projects Consulting Introduction
7.11.4 MBG Corporate Services Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)
7.11.5 MBG Corporate Services Recent Development
7.12 MISTRAS Group
7.12.1 MISTRAS Group Company Details
7.12.2 MISTRAS Group Business Overview
7.12.3 MISTRAS Group Capital Projects Consulting Introduction
7.12.4 MISTRAS Group Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)
7.12.5 MISTRAS Group Recent Development
8 Research Findings and Conclusion
