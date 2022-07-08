Insights on the Capital Projects Consulting Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Capital Projects Consulting market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Capital Projects Consulting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Capital Projects Consulting Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Capital Projects Consulting market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Capital Projects Consulting market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Capital Strategy and Portfolio Optimization accounting for % of the Capital Projects Consulting global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, SMEs was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358361/capital-projects-consulting

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Capital Projects Consulting performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Capital Projects Consulting type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Capital Projects Consulting?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Capital Strategy and Portfolio Optimization

Project Development and Value Improvement

Project Delivery and Construction

Others

Segment by Application

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Protiviti Inc.

Deloitte

L.E.K. Consulting

Boston Consulting Group

McKinsey & Company

Capital Project Management, Inc.

Accenture

PwC

BDO

Optia Group

MBG Corporate Services

MISTRAS Group

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Capital Projects Consulting by Platform

3 Capital Projects Consulting by Application

4 Global Capital Projects Consulting Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Capital Projects Consulting Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Capital Projects Consulting Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Capital Projects Consulting Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Capital Projects Consulting Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Capital Projects Consulting Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Capital Projects Consulting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Capital Projects Consulting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Capital Projects Consulting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Capital Projects Consulting Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Capital Projects Consulting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Capital Projects Consulting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Capital Projects Consulting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Capital Projects Consulting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Capital Projects Consulting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Capital Projects Consulting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Protiviti Inc.

7.1.1 Protiviti Inc. Company Details

7.1.2 Protiviti Inc. Business Overview

7.1.3 Protiviti Inc. Capital Projects Consulting Introduction

7.1.4 Protiviti Inc. Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Protiviti Inc. Recent Development

7.2 Deloitte

7.2.1 Deloitte Company Details

7.2.2 Deloitte Business Overview

7.2.3 Deloitte Capital Projects Consulting Introduction

7.2.4 Deloitte Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Deloitte Recent Development

7.3 L.E.K. Consulting

7.3.1 L.E.K. Consulting Company Details

7.3.2 L.E.K. Consulting Business Overview

7.3.3 L.E.K. Consulting Capital Projects Consulting Introduction

7.3.4 L.E.K. Consulting Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 L.E.K. Consulting Recent Development

7.4 Boston Consulting Group

7.4.1 Boston Consulting Group Company Details

7.4.2 Boston Consulting Group Business Overview

7.4.3 Boston Consulting Group Capital Projects Consulting Introduction

7.4.4 Boston Consulting Group Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Boston Consulting Group Recent Development

7.5 McKinsey & Company

7.5.1 McKinsey & Company Company Details

7.5.2 McKinsey & Company Business Overview

7.5.3 McKinsey & Company Capital Projects Consulting Introduction

7.5.4 McKinsey & Company Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 McKinsey & Company Recent Development

7.6 Capital Project Management, Inc.

7.6.1 Capital Project Management, Inc. Company Details

7.6.2 Capital Project Management, Inc. Business Overview

7.6.3 Capital Project Management, Inc. Capital Projects Consulting Introduction

7.6.4 Capital Project Management, Inc. Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Capital Project Management, Inc. Recent Development

7.7 Accenture

7.7.1 Accenture Company Details

7.7.2 Accenture Business Overview

7.7.3 Accenture Capital Projects Consulting Introduction

7.7.4 Accenture Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Accenture Recent Development

7.8 PwC

7.8.1 PwC Company Details

7.8.2 PwC Business Overview

7.8.3 PwC Capital Projects Consulting Introduction

7.8.4 PwC Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 PwC Recent Development

7.9 BDO

7.9.1 BDO Company Details

7.9.2 BDO Business Overview

7.9.3 BDO Capital Projects Consulting Introduction

7.9.4 BDO Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 BDO Recent Development

7.10 Optia Group

7.10.1 Optia Group Company Details

7.10.2 Optia Group Business Overview

7.10.3 Optia Group Capital Projects Consulting Introduction

7.10.4 Optia Group Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Optia Group Recent Development

7.11 MBG Corporate Services

7.11.1 MBG Corporate Services Company Details

7.11.2 MBG Corporate Services Business Overview

7.11.3 MBG Corporate Services Capital Projects Consulting Introduction

7.11.4 MBG Corporate Services Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 MBG Corporate Services Recent Development

7.12 MISTRAS Group

7.12.1 MISTRAS Group Company Details

7.12.2 MISTRAS Group Business Overview

7.12.3 MISTRAS Group Capital Projects Consulting Introduction

7.12.4 MISTRAS Group Revenue in Capital Projects Consulting Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 MISTRAS Group Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

