Insights on the Cast Aluminum Alloy Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Cast Aluminum Alloy market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Cast Aluminum Alloy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Cast Aluminum Alloy Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Cast Aluminum Alloy market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cast Aluminum Alloy market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the Cast Aluminum Alloy global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Cast Aluminum Alloy performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Cast Aluminum Alloy type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Breakup by Type

Al-Si Medium Strength Alloy

Al-Cu High Strength Alloy

Al-Mg Corrosion Resistant Alloy

Al-Re Heat-Strength Alloy

Segment by Application

Automobile

Instrumentation

Pump

Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Breakup by Company

Chippewa Brass and Aluminium Foundry

Alcoa

Alcast Technologies

Gibbs Die Casting

United Company Rusal

Aerometals

Buvo Castings

Dynacast International

Rockman Industries

CHALCO

China Hongqiao

Martinrea Honse

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Cast Aluminum Alloy Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Cast Aluminum Alloy Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cast Aluminum Alloy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cast Aluminum Alloy Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Cast Aluminum Alloy Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cast Aluminum Alloy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cast Aluminum Alloy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cast Aluminum Alloy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cast Aluminum Alloy Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cast Aluminum Alloy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cast Aluminum Alloy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cast Aluminum Alloy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cast Aluminum Alloy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cast Aluminum Alloy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cast Aluminum Alloy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Chippewa Brass and Aluminium Foundry

7.1.1 Chippewa Brass and Aluminium Foundry Corporation Information

7.1.2 Chippewa Brass and Aluminium Foundry Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Chippewa Brass and Aluminium Foundry Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Chippewa Brass and Aluminium Foundry Cast Aluminum Alloy Products Offered

7.1.5 Chippewa Brass and Aluminium Foundry Recent Development

7.2 Alcoa

7.2.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

7.2.2 Alcoa Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Alcoa Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Alcoa Cast Aluminum Alloy Products Offered

7.2.5 Alcoa Recent Development

7.3 Alcast Technologies

7.3.1 Alcast Technologies Corporation Information

7.3.2 Alcast Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Alcast Technologies Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Alcast Technologies Cast Aluminum Alloy Products Offered

7.3.5 Alcast Technologies Recent Development

7.4 Gibbs Die Casting

7.4.1 Gibbs Die Casting Corporation Information

7.4.2 Gibbs Die Casting Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Gibbs Die Casting Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Gibbs Die Casting Cast Aluminum Alloy Products Offered

7.4.5 Gibbs Die Casting Recent Development

7.5 United Company Rusal

7.5.1 United Company Rusal Corporation Information

7.5.2 United Company Rusal Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 United Company Rusal Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 United Company Rusal Cast Aluminum Alloy Products Offered

7.5.5 United Company Rusal Recent Development

7.6 Aerometals

7.6.1 Aerometals Corporation Information

7.6.2 Aerometals Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Aerometals Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Aerometals Cast Aluminum Alloy Products Offered

7.6.5 Aerometals Recent Development

7.7 Buvo Castings

7.7.1 Buvo Castings Corporation Information

7.7.2 Buvo Castings Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Buvo Castings Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Buvo Castings Cast Aluminum Alloy Products Offered

7.7.5 Buvo Castings Recent Development

7.8 Dynacast International

7.8.1 Dynacast International Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dynacast International Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dynacast International Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dynacast International Cast Aluminum Alloy Products Offered

7.8.5 Dynacast International Recent Development

7.9 Rockman Industries

7.9.1 Rockman Industries Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rockman Industries Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Rockman Industries Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Rockman Industries Cast Aluminum Alloy Products Offered

7.9.5 Rockman Industries Recent Development

7.10 CHALCO

7.10.1 CHALCO Corporation Information

7.10.2 CHALCO Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CHALCO Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CHALCO Cast Aluminum Alloy Products Offered

7.10.5 CHALCO Recent Development

7.11 China Hongqiao

7.11.1 China Hongqiao Corporation Information

7.11.2 China Hongqiao Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 China Hongqiao Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 China Hongqiao Cast Aluminum Alloy Products Offered

7.11.5 China Hongqiao Recent Development

7.12 Martinrea Honsel

7.12.1 Martinrea Honsel Corporation Information

7.12.2 Martinrea Honsel Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Martinrea Honsel Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Martinrea Honsel Products Offered

7.12.5 Martinrea Honsel Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Cast Aluminum Alloy Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Cast Aluminum Alloy Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Cast Aluminum Alloy Distributors

8.3 Cast Aluminum Alloy Production Mode & Process

8.4 Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Cast Aluminum Alloy Sales Channels

8.4.2 Cast Aluminum Alloy Distributors

8.5 Cast Aluminum Alloy Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

