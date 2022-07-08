Insights on the Agricultural Technology Platform Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

Insights on the Agricultural Technology Platform Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Agricultural Technology Platform market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Agricultural Technology Platform market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Agricultural Technology Platform Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Agricultural Technology Platform market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Agricultural Technology Platform market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Digital Agriculture accounting for % of the Agricultural Technology Platform global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Livestock Monitoring was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358358/agricultural-technology-platform

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Agricultural Technology Platform performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Agricultural Technology Platform type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Agricultural Technology Platform?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Digital Agriculture

Smart Agriculture Platform

Segment by Application

Livestock Monitoring

Intensive Farming

Precision Aquaculture

Smart Greenhouse

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

CropX

Arable

Gamaya

Agro-star

Waycool

Ninja Cart

Cropsafe

Xocean

Machine Eye

FarmEye

Farmlink

CropIn

Intello Labs

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Agricultural Technology Platform by Platform

3 Agricultural Technology Platform by Application

4 Global Agricultural Technology Platform Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Agricultural Technology Platform Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Agricultural Technology Platform Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Agricultural Technology Platform Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Agricultural Technology Platform Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Agricultural Technology Platform Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Agricultural Technology Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Agricultural Technology Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Technology Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Technology Platform Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Agricultural Technology Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Agricultural Technology Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Agricultural Technology Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Agricultural Technology Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Technology Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Technology Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 CropX

7.1.1 CropX Company Details

7.1.2 CropX Business Overview

7.1.3 CropX Agricultural Technology Platform Introduction

7.1.4 CropX Revenue in Agricultural Technology Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 CropX Recent Development

7.2 Arable

7.2.1 Arable Company Details

7.2.2 Arable Business Overview

7.2.3 Arable Agricultural Technology Platform Introduction

7.2.4 Arable Revenue in Agricultural Technology Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Arable Recent Development

7.3 Gamaya

7.3.1 Gamaya Company Details

7.3.2 Gamaya Business Overview

7.3.3 Gamaya Agricultural Technology Platform Introduction

7.3.4 Gamaya Revenue in Agricultural Technology Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Gamaya Recent Development

7.4 Agro-star

7.4.1 Agro-star Company Details

7.4.2 Agro-star Business Overview

7.4.3 Agro-star Agricultural Technology Platform Introduction

7.4.4 Agro-star Revenue in Agricultural Technology Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Agro-star Recent Development

7.5 Waycool

7.5.1 Waycool Company Details

7.5.2 Waycool Business Overview

7.5.3 Waycool Agricultural Technology Platform Introduction

7.5.4 Waycool Revenue in Agricultural Technology Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Waycool Recent Development

7.6 Ninja Cart

7.6.1 Ninja Cart Company Details

7.6.2 Ninja Cart Business Overview

7.6.3 Ninja Cart Agricultural Technology Platform Introduction

7.6.4 Ninja Cart Revenue in Agricultural Technology Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Ninja Cart Recent Development

7.7 Cropsafe

7.7.1 Cropsafe Company Details

7.7.2 Cropsafe Business Overview

7.7.3 Cropsafe Agricultural Technology Platform Introduction

7.7.4 Cropsafe Revenue in Agricultural Technology Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Cropsafe Recent Development

7.8 Xocean

7.8.1 Xocean Company Details

7.8.2 Xocean Business Overview

7.8.3 Xocean Agricultural Technology Platform Introduction

7.8.4 Xocean Revenue in Agricultural Technology Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Xocean Recent Development

7.9 Machine Eye

7.9.1 Machine Eye Company Details

7.9.2 Machine Eye Business Overview

7.9.3 Machine Eye Agricultural Technology Platform Introduction

7.9.4 Machine Eye Revenue in Agricultural Technology Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Machine Eye Recent Development

7.10 FarmEye

7.10.1 FarmEye Company Details

7.10.2 FarmEye Business Overview

7.10.3 FarmEye Agricultural Technology Platform Introduction

7.10.4 FarmEye Revenue in Agricultural Technology Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 FarmEye Recent Development

7.11 Farmlink

7.11.1 Farmlink Company Details

7.11.2 Farmlink Business Overview

7.11.3 Farmlink Agricultural Technology Platform Introduction

7.11.4 Farmlink Revenue in Agricultural Technology Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Farmlink Recent Development

7.12 CropIn

7.12.1 CropIn Company Details

7.12.2 CropIn Business Overview

7.12.3 CropIn Agricultural Technology Platform Introduction

7.12.4 CropIn Revenue in Agricultural Technology Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 CropIn Recent Development

7.13 Intello Labs

7.13.1 Intello Labs Company Details

7.13.2 Intello Labs Business Overview

7.13.3 Intello Labs Agricultural Technology Platform Introduction

7.13.4 Intello Labs Revenue in Agricultural Technology Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Intello Labs Recent Development

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358358/agricultural-technology-platform

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States