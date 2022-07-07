Global Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Enterprise (B2B) Telecom market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enterprise (B2B) Telecom market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Traditional Enterprise (B2B) Telecom
Digital Enterprise (B2B) Telecom
Segment by Application
Small and Medium Enterprise
Large and Multinational Enterprise
By Company
Vodafone Group
NTT Communications Corporation
Verizon Communications
AT&T
Deutsche Telekom AG
Orange SA
China Telecom
China Mobile
China Unicom
Telefonica
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Traditional Enterprise (B2B) Telecom
1.2.3 Digital Enterprise (B2B) Telecom
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprise
1.3.3 Large and Multinational Enterprise
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Industry Trends
2.3.2 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Drivers
2.3.3 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Challenges
2.3.4 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Revenue Market Sha
