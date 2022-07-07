Global Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Enterprise (B2B) Telecom market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enterprise (B2B) Telecom market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Traditional Enterprise (B2B) Telecom

Digital Enterprise (B2B) Telecom

Segment by Application

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large and Multinational Enterprise

By Company

Vodafone Group

NTT Communications Corporation

Verizon Communications

AT&T

Deutsche Telekom AG

Orange SA

China Telecom

China Mobile

China Unicom

Telefonica

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Traditional Enterprise (B2B) Telecom

1.2.3 Digital Enterprise (B2B) Telecom

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprise

1.3.3 Large and Multinational Enterprise

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Industry Trends

2.3.2 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Drivers

2.3.3 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Challenges

2.3.4 Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise (B2B) Telecom Revenue Market Sha

