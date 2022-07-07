Global Silicon IGBT Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Silicon IGBT market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon IGBT market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Less Than 600V

600V to 1200V

1200V to 1700V

1700V to 3300V

More Than 3300V

Segment by Application

Industrial Drives

Consumer

Automotive

Renewables

Traction

Others

By Company

Infineon

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Mitsubishi

Rohm

Fuji Electric

SEMIKRON

Hitachi

ABB

IXYS Corporation

Starpower Semiconductor

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Silicon IGBT Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Silicon IGBT Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Less Than 600V

1.2.3 600V to 1200V

1.2.4 1200V to 1700V

1.2.5 1700V to 3300V

1.2.6 More Than 3300V

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Silicon IGBT Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Industrial Drives

1.3.3 Consumer

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Renewables

1.3.6 Traction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Silicon IGBT Production

2.1 Global Silicon IGBT Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Silicon IGBT Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Silicon IGBT Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Silicon IGBT Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Silicon IGBT Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Silicon IGBT Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Silicon IGBT Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Silicon IGBT Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Silicon IGBT Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Silicon IGBT Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Silicon IGBT Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 G

