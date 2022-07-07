Global Silicon IGBT Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Silicon IGBT market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon IGBT market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Less Than 600V
600V to 1200V
1200V to 1700V
1700V to 3300V
More Than 3300V
Segment by Application
Industrial Drives
Consumer
Automotive
Renewables
Traction
Others
By Company
Infineon
ON Semiconductor
STMicroelectronics
Mitsubishi
Rohm
Fuji Electric
SEMIKRON
Hitachi
ABB
IXYS Corporation
Starpower Semiconductor
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Silicon IGBT Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Silicon IGBT Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Less Than 600V
1.2.3 600V to 1200V
1.2.4 1200V to 1700V
1.2.5 1700V to 3300V
1.2.6 More Than 3300V
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Silicon IGBT Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Drives
1.3.3 Consumer
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Renewables
1.3.6 Traction
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Silicon IGBT Production
2.1 Global Silicon IGBT Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Silicon IGBT Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Silicon IGBT Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Silicon IGBT Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Silicon IGBT Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Silicon IGBT Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Silicon IGBT Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Silicon IGBT Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Silicon IGBT Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Silicon IGBT Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Silicon IGBT Sales by Region (2017-2022)
