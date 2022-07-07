Global Photoreactors Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Photoreactors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Photoreactors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Lab-scale
Small-scale
Pilot & full-scale
Other
Segment by Application
Photo chlorination
Production of Vitamin D
Photo alkylation
Artemisinin production (anti malarial drug)
Production of E-caprolactame
Others
By Company
Corning Incorporated
ThalesNano
Syrris
Peschl Ultraviolet
Vapourtec
Creaflow
Uniqsis
Merck
YMC Engineering
Ekato
HK Testsysteme GmbH
Luzchem
TOPTION
Techinstro
Amar Equipments
Shenzhen Prui material Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Photoreactors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Photoreactors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lab-scale
1.2.3 Small-scale
1.2.4 Pilot & full-scale
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Photoreactors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Photo chlorination
1.3.3 Production of Vitamin D
1.3.4 Photo alkylation
1.3.5 Artemisinin production (anti malarial drug)
1.3.6 Production of E-caprolactame
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Photoreactors Production
2.1 Global Photoreactors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Photoreactors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Photoreactors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Photoreactors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Photoreactors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Photoreactors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Photoreactors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Photoreactors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Photoreactors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Photoreactors Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Photoreactors Sales by Region (2
