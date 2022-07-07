Global Photoreactors Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Photoreactors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Photoreactors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Lab-scale

Small-scale

Pilot & full-scale

Other

Segment by Application

Photo chlorination

Production of Vitamin D

Photo alkylation

Artemisinin production (anti malarial drug)

Production of E-caprolactame

Others

By Company

Corning Incorporated

ThalesNano

Syrris

Peschl Ultraviolet

Vapourtec

Creaflow

Uniqsis

Merck

YMC Engineering

Ekato

HK Testsysteme GmbH

Luzchem

TOPTION

Techinstro

Amar Equipments

Shenzhen Prui material Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Photoreactors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Photoreactors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Lab-scale

1.2.3 Small-scale

1.2.4 Pilot & full-scale

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Photoreactors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Photo chlorination

1.3.3 Production of Vitamin D

1.3.4 Photo alkylation

1.3.5 Artemisinin production (anti malarial drug)

1.3.6 Production of E-caprolactame

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Photoreactors Production

2.1 Global Photoreactors Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Photoreactors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Photoreactors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Photoreactors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Photoreactors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Photoreactors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Photoreactors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Photoreactors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Photoreactors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Photoreactors Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Photoreactors Sales by Region (2

