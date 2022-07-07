Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Active Ingredients for Skin Care market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Active Ingredients for Skin Care market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Moisturizing Ingredient

Anti-aging Ingredient

Exfoliating Ingredient

UV Ingredient

Others

Segment by Application

Sun Protection

Oral Care

Skin Care

Body Care

Perfume

Hair Care

Others

By Company

Ashland

BASF

Clariant

Lonza

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Nouryon

Seppic

Symrise AG

Evonik Industries

Gattefosse

Sederma

Solvay

Stepan

Innospecinc

Elementis Specialties

Lubrizol

Huntsman

Colonial Chemical

DSM

Jarchem

Sunjin Beauty Science

Nikko Chemica

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Active Ingredients for Skin Care Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Moisturizing Ingredient

1.2.3 Anti-aging Ingredient

1.2.4 Exfoliating Ingredient

1.2.5 UV Ingredient

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Sun Protection

1.3.3 Oral Care

1.3.4 Skin Care

1.3.5 Body Care

1.3.6 Perfume

1.3.7 Hair Care

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Production

2.1 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

