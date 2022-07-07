Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Active Ingredients for Skin Care market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Active Ingredients for Skin Care market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Moisturizing Ingredient
Anti-aging Ingredient
Exfoliating Ingredient
UV Ingredient
Others
Segment by Application
Sun Protection
Oral Care
Skin Care
Body Care
Perfume
Hair Care
Others
By Company
Ashland
BASF
Clariant
Lonza
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
Nouryon
Seppic
Symrise AG
Evonik Industries
Gattefosse
Sederma
Solvay
Stepan
Innospecinc
Elementis Specialties
Lubrizol
Huntsman
Colonial Chemical
DSM
Jarchem
Sunjin Beauty Science
Nikko Chemica
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Active Ingredients for Skin Care Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Moisturizing Ingredient
1.2.3 Anti-aging Ingredient
1.2.4 Exfoliating Ingredient
1.2.5 UV Ingredient
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Sun Protection
1.3.3 Oral Care
1.3.4 Skin Care
1.3.5 Body Care
1.3.6 Perfume
1.3.7 Hair Care
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Production
2.1 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Active Ingredients for Skin Care Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Active Ingredi
