Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plasma Separators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices include Haemonetics Corporation (US), Fresenius Medical Care (Germany), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories Inc. (Japan), Cerus Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), HemaCare Corporation (US) and Kaneka Corporation (Japan) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plasma Separators

Plasma Component Separators

Immunoadsorption Columns

Plasma Perfusion Columns

Hemoperfusion Columns

Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

Leukapheresis

Other

Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Haemonetics Corporation (US)

Fresenius Medical Care (Germany)

Terumo BCT, Inc. (US)

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc. (Japan)

Cerus Corporation (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

HemaCare Corporation (US)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intermittent Flow Apheresis Devices Players in Global Market



