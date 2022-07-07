Nociceptin Receptor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nociceptin Receptor in global, including the following market information:
Global Nociceptin Receptor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nociceptin Receptor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
Global top five Nociceptin Receptor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nociceptin Receptor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AT-403 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nociceptin Receptor include Blackthorn Therapeutics Inc, Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Grunenthal GmbH, Orexigen Therapeutics Inc and Serodus ASA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nociceptin Receptor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nociceptin Receptor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Nociceptin Receptor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AT-403
BTRX-246040
Cebranopadol
GRT-6010
GRTTA-2210
Others
Global Nociceptin Receptor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Nociceptin Receptor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Diabetic Neuropathic Pain
Drug Addiction
Major Depressive Disorder
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Others
Global Nociceptin Receptor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Nociceptin Receptor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nociceptin Receptor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nociceptin Receptor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nociceptin Receptor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Nociceptin Receptor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Blackthorn Therapeutics Inc
Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Grunenthal GmbH
Orexigen Therapeutics Inc
Serodus ASA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nociceptin Receptor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nociceptin Receptor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nociceptin Receptor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nociceptin Receptor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nociceptin Receptor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nociceptin Receptor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nociceptin Receptor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nociceptin Receptor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nociceptin Receptor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nociceptin Receptor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nociceptin Receptor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nociceptin Receptor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nociceptin Receptor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nociceptin Receptor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nociceptin Receptor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nociceptin Receptor Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Nociceptin Re
