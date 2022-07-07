Rotavirus Infections Drug Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotavirus Infections Drug in global, including the following market information:
Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
Global top five Rotavirus Infections Drug companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rotavirus Infections Drug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
RV-3BB Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rotavirus Infections Drug include Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co Ltd, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Biological E Ltd, Curevac AG, Medicago Inc, Nanotherapeutics Inc, Serum Institute of India Ltd, UMN Pharma Inc and Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rotavirus Infections Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
RV-3BB
RV-625
UMN-2001
Rotavac-5C
Others
Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clinic
Hospital
Others
Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rotavirus Infections Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rotavirus Infections Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rotavirus Infections Drug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Rotavirus Infections Drug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co Ltd
Bharat Biotech International Ltd
Biological E Ltd
Curevac AG
Medicago Inc
Nanotherapeutics Inc
Serum Institute of India Ltd
UMN Pharma Inc
Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rotavirus Infections Drug Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rotavirus Infections Drug Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rotavirus Infections Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rotavirus Infections Drug Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotavirus Infections Drug Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rotavirus Infections Drug Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotavirus Infections Dru
