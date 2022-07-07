Rotavirus Infections Drug Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotavirus Infections Drug in global, including the following market information:

Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five Rotavirus Infections Drug companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rotavirus Infections Drug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

RV-3BB Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rotavirus Infections Drug include Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co Ltd, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Biological E Ltd, Curevac AG, Medicago Inc, Nanotherapeutics Inc, Serum Institute of India Ltd, UMN Pharma Inc and Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rotavirus Infections Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

RV-3BB

RV-625

UMN-2001

Rotavac-5C

Others

Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clinic

Hospital

Others

Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rotavirus Infections Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rotavirus Infections Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rotavirus Infections Drug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies Rotavirus Infections Drug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co Ltd

Bharat Biotech International Ltd

Biological E Ltd

Curevac AG

Medicago Inc

Nanotherapeutics Inc

Serum Institute of India Ltd

UMN Pharma Inc

Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rotavirus Infections Drug Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rotavirus Infections Drug Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rotavirus Infections Drug Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rotavirus Infections Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rotavirus Infections Drug Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotavirus Infections Drug Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rotavirus Infections Drug Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotavirus Infections Dru

