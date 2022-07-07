Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 in global, including the following market information:
Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
Global top five Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alloswitch-1 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 include Addex Therapeutics Ltd, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Heptares Therapeutics Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KgaA and Novartis AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Alloswitch-1
BMS-952048
BMS-955829
Dipraglurant ER
Others
Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Major Depressive Disorder
Alcohol Addiction
Alzheimer's Disease
Others
Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Addex Therapeutics Ltd
Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Eisai Co Ltd
Eli Lilly and Company
Heptares Therapeutics Ltd
Johnson & Johnson
Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KgaA
Novartis AG
Richter Gedeon Nyrt
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd
Toray Industries Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
