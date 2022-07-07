Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 in global, including the following market information:

Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alloswitch-1 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 include Addex Therapeutics Ltd, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Heptares Therapeutics Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KgaA and Novartis AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alloswitch-1

BMS-952048

BMS-955829

Dipraglurant ER

Others

Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Major Depressive Disorder

Alcohol Addiction

Alzheimer's Disease

Others

Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Addex Therapeutics Ltd

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eisai Co Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Heptares Therapeutics Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KgaA

Novartis AG

Richter Gedeon Nyrt

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd

Toray Industries Inc

