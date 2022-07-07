Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A pregnancy test attempts to determine whether or not a woman is pregnant. Indicative markers are found in blood and urine, and pregnancy tests require sampling one of these substances. The first of these markers to be discovered, human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), was discovered in 1930 to be produced by the syncytiotrophoblast cells of the fertilised ova (eggs).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing market was valued at 226540 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 285310 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pregnancy Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing include SPD, Church & Dwight, BioMerieux, Abbott, Rohto, Mankind Pharma, Geratherm Medical, Fairhaven Health and Quidel Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pregnancy Testing

Ovulation Testing

Global Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fertility Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SPD

Church & Dwight

BioMerieux

Abbott

Rohto

Mankind Pharma

Geratherm Medical

Fairhaven Health

Quidel Corporation

Wondfo

Arax

Egens Biotech

RunBio

CIGA Healthcare

