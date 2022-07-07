Global AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Open Loop VCM Driver IC
Close Loop VCM Driver IC
OIS VCM Driver IC
Segment by Application
IOS System
Android System
Other System
By Company
Dongwoon Anatech
ROHM Semiconductor
Zinitix
AKM
ON Semiconductor
Giantec Semiconductor
Jadard Technology
Chipsemicorp
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Open Loop VCM Driver IC
1.2.3 Close Loop VCM Driver IC
1.2.4 OIS VCM Driver IC
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 IOS System
1.3.3 Android System
1.3.4 Other System
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC Production
2.1 Global AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC Production by Region
2.3.1 Global AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global AF (Auto Focus) Driver IC Sales by Region
