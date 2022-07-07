Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Bulk Molding Compound (BMC,unsaturated polyesters and vinyl esters)
Phenolic or Phenolic Molding Compound
Epoxy
Diallyl Phthalate (DAP)
Segment by Application
Electric Vehicles
Ecofriendly Vehicles
By Company
Sumitomo Bakelite
IDI Composites International ( IDI )
RTP Company
SDK
Lorenz
Polynt
Huayuan Group
Mar-Bal
Yueqing SMC&BMC
Polmix
Changzhou Fonda
Kyocera
Jiangshi Composite
Jinchuangyi Electric
Astar
Cuyahoga Plastics
CME
Shimada
Wah Hong Ind
Toray Advanced Composites
Retterbush Fiberglass Corporation
Hitachi Chemical Company
Chang Chun Plastics
Hexion
Plenco
Raschig GmbH
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bulk Molding Compound (BMC,unsaturated polyesters and vinyl esters)
1.2.3 Phenolic or Phenolic Molding Compound
1.2.4 Epoxy
1.2.5 Diallyl Phthalate (DAP)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electric Vehicles
1.3.3 Ecofriendly Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Production
2.1 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Sales Estimates and Fore
