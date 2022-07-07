Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Bulk Molding Compound (BMC,unsaturated polyesters and vinyl esters)

Phenolic or Phenolic Molding Compound

Epoxy

Diallyl Phthalate (DAP)

Segment by Application

Electric Vehicles

Ecofriendly Vehicles

By Company

Sumitomo Bakelite

IDI Composites International ( IDI )

RTP Company

SDK

Lorenz

Polynt

Huayuan Group

Mar-Bal

Yueqing SMC&BMC

Polmix

Changzhou Fonda

Kyocera

Jiangshi Composite

Jinchuangyi Electric

Astar

Cuyahoga Plastics

CME

Shimada

Wah Hong Ind

Toray Advanced Composites

Retterbush Fiberglass Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Company

Chang Chun Plastics

Hexion

Plenco

Raschig GmbH

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Bulk Molding Compound (BMC,unsaturated polyesters and vinyl esters)

1.2.3 Phenolic or Phenolic Molding Compound

1.2.4 Epoxy

1.2.5 Diallyl Phthalate (DAP)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Electric Vehicles

1.3.3 Ecofriendly Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Production

2.1 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Sales Estimates and Fore

