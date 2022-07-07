(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Deicing Fluid Market Analysis 2021, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

Summary

At the time of this report, many government announced a plan on reopening the national economy, but many countries are still at the stage of rising. It should be noted that the impact of the epidemic has accelerated the trend of localization, regionalization and decentralization of the global industrial chain and supply chain, so it is inevitable to reconstruct the global industrial chain. Faced with the global industrial change in the post epidemic era, enterprises in various countries must take precautions.

Chemical and petrochemical-related industries have been noticing the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. They are in the midst of a two-pronged crisis, besides the impact of COVID-19, another is the oil price war. Oil prices are dropping due to failed agreements on production cuts between OPEC and Russia in April and the need for chemicals and refined products is slowing from industrial slow-downs and travel restrictions in the wake of this global pandemic.

The chemical industry plays an important role in the production of countless products such as plastic, fertilizers, medicines, packaging products, etc., with the spread of coronavirus, many production facilities of several downstream industries have been halted. However, a rise in the demand for packaging materials has been increased to prevent the contamination of food, medicine, personal care, and medical products thereby creating a significant demand for chemicals involved in the packaging industry.

In such an environment, published a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in global Deicing Fluid market. It includes discussion on historical trends, current market status, competitive landscape, growth opportunities and challenges which are backed by factful feedbacks.

According to analysis, Deicing Fluid market will reach xx Million USD by the end of 2020, with a CAGR of xx % during the forecast period of 2021-2027, The XX segment in Deicing Fluid market is estimated to reach a market value of xx Million USD by 2020 from an initial market value of xx Million USD in 2020. China market value in 2020 is about xx Million USD, and Deicing Fluid production is xx. US market value in 2020 is about xx Million USD, and Deicing Fluid production is xx. Europe market value in 2020 is about xx Million USD, and Deicing Fluid production is XX.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) of Deicing Fluid Market by Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Deicing Fluid Market?

Dow

Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Ltd

Clariant AG

Kilfrost Group Plc

Cryotech Deicing Technology

LNT Solutions

Inland Technologies

Abax Industries SAS

Proviron Functional Chemicals NV

Major Type of Deicing Fluid Covered in report:

Propylene Glycol

Ethylene Glycol

Application Segments Covered in Market

Transportation

Automotive

Aviation

Industrial

Others

Table of content

Global Deicing Fluid Market Analysis 2021, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Propylene Glycol -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Ethylene Glycol -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Production (2020-2027)

2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2020-2027)

2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2020-2027)

3 Global Deicing Fluid Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Global Deicing Fluid Production by Type (2016-2027)

3.2 Global Deicing Fluid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

3.3 China Deicing Fluid Production and Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

3.4 EU Deicing Fluid Production and Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

3.5 USA Deicing Fluid Production and Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

3.6 Japan Deicing Fluid Production and Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

3.7 India Deicing Fluid Production and Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

3.8 Southeast Asia Deicing Fluid Production and Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

3.9 South America Deicing Fluid Production and Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

4 Global Deicing Fluid Market Assessment by Application

4.1 Historical & Forecast Global

