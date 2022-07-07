Global Drives and Motors for Pulp and Paper Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Drives and Motors for Pulp and Paper market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drives and Motors for Pulp and Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Medium and Low Voltage Motors
AC, DC and Servo Drives
Segment by Application
Paper Mills
Pulp Mills
By Company
ABB
Nidec
Sprint Electric
TMEIC
SSD Drives (Parker Hannifin)
WEG Industries
Danfoss
Wolong Electric
Siemens
Toshiba
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Drives and Motors for Pulp and Paper Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Drives and Motors for Pulp and Paper Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Medium and Low Voltage Motors
1.2.3 AC, DC and Servo Drives
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Drives and Motors for Pulp and Paper Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paper Mills
1.3.3 Pulp Mills
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Drives and Motors for Pulp and Paper Production
2.1 Global Drives and Motors for Pulp and Paper Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Drives and Motors for Pulp and Paper Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Drives and Motors for Pulp and Paper Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Drives and Motors for Pulp and Paper Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Drives and Motors for Pulp and Paper Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Drives and Motors for Pulp and Paper Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Drives and Motors for Pulp and Paper Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Drives and Motors for Pulp and Paper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Drives and Motors for Pulp and Paper Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
