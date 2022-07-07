Global Aluminum Polychloride for Water Treatment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Aluminum Polychloride for Water Treatment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Polychloride for Water Treatment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Basicity 30%-60%
Basicity 60%-90%
Others
Segment by Application
Drinking Water Purification Flocculant
Sewage Water Purification Flocculant
Industrial Water Purification Flocculant
By Company
Bondalti Chemical
Altair Chimica S.p.A.
Alumichem
Nord Chemical Products
TAKI CHEMICAL
Mitani Sangyo
Kemira
Feralco Group
Airedale Chemical
Holland Company
GEO
USALCO
Orica Watercare
Shandong Zhongketianze
Jingmen Yangfeng
Yuanda
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Polychloride for Water Treatment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aluminum Polychloride for Water Treatment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Basicity 30%-60%
1.2.3 Basicity 60%-90%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Polychloride for Water Treatment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Drinking Water Purification Flocculant
1.3.3 Sewage Water Purification Flocculant
1.3.4 Industrial Water Purification Flocculant
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aluminum Polychloride for Water Treatment Production
2.1 Global Aluminum Polychloride for Water Treatment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aluminum Polychloride for Water Treatment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Polychloride for Water Treatment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Polychloride for Water Treatment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Polychloride for Water Treatment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aluminum Polychloride for Water Treatment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aluminum Polychloride for Water Treatment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aluminu
