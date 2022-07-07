Global Superheated Steam Continuous Sterilizing System for Powder and Granules Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Superheated Steam Continuous Sterilizing System for Powder and Granules market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Superheated Steam Continuous Sterilizing System for Powder and Granules market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Capacity (kg/hr): 100

Capacity (kg/hr): 150

Capacity (kg/hr): 300

Capacity (kg/hr): 350

Capacity (kg/hr): 1000

Othes

Segment by Application

Spices

Herbal

Medicines

Health Foods

Cereals

Fish Powders

Dry Vegetables

Tea Leaves

Others

By Company

OKAWARA MFG

STEELCO S.p.A.

FCD SYSTEM

TEMA Process BV

Safesteril ( ETIA)

Ventilex B.V.

GEA Farm Technologies

Napasol AG

Ding Westry

Jiangyin Jiuxin Energy Saving Equipment Technology

Jiangdu Wanchuang Sterilization Equipment

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

