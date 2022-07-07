Global 6-Axis IMU Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
6-Axis IMU market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 6-Axis IMU market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Digital Output
Analog Output
Analog and Digital Output
Segment by Application
Consumption Electronics
Smart Appliances
Drone
IIoT
Robot
Automobile
Others
By Company
InvenSense(TDK)
Bosch Sensortec
STMicroelectronics
Senodia Technologies
Analog Devices
Aceinna
Adafruit
Honeywell
M5Stack
MEMSIC
Murata
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 6-Axis IMU Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 6-Axis IMU Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Digital Output
1.2.3 Analog Output
1.2.4 Analog and Digital Output
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 6-Axis IMU Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumption Electronics
1.3.3 Smart Appliances
1.3.4 Drone
1.3.5 IIoT
1.3.6 Robot
1.3.7 Automobile
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 6-Axis IMU Production
2.1 Global 6-Axis IMU Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 6-Axis IMU Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 6-Axis IMU Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 6-Axis IMU Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 6-Axis IMU Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global 6-Axis IMU Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 6-Axis IMU Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 6-Axis IMU Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 6-Axis IMU Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 6-Axis IMU Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 6-Axis IMU Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 6-Axis IMU by Region (2023-2028)
