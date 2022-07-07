Global Automotive 6-Axis IMU Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive 6-Axis IMU market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive 6-Axis IMU market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Small
Miniature
Segment by Application
Dead Reckoning (DR)
Internet of Vehicles (V2X)
Telematics, Electronic Toll Collection
Collision Detection and Collision Reproduction
Anti-Theft System
Motion Start Function
Driving Comfort
Vibration Monitoring and Compensation
By Company
STMicroelectronics
InvenSense(TDK)
Murata
Panasonic
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive 6-Axis IMU Product Introduction
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive 6-Axis IMU Production
2.1 Global Automotive 6-Axis IMU Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive 6-Axis IMU Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive 6-Axis IMU Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive 6-Axis IMU Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive 6-Axis IMU Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Automotive 6-Axis IMU Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive 6-Axis IMU Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive 6-Axis IMU Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-20
